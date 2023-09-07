It’s that time of year again, as the 41st annual Morganton Festival presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge returns Friday and Saturday.

This year’s festival will be packed with entertainment for the entire family, including a variety of entertainment on The Pepsi Stage, featuring local favorite entertainers as well as new acts.

Starting the weekend of fun at the intersection of North Sterling and Avery Avenue at 5:30 p.m. is Burke County Senior Center Dancers, followed by the Debbie Huffman Dance Academy at 6:30 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., The Dance Factory will keep those in attendance entertained with high energy dance moves. After an evening of dancing entertainers, be sure to walk over to the historic courthouse square stage where festival attendees can enjoy free music performances from Lucas Jagneaux & the Roadshow and the Red Clay Strays. Entertainment at the festival goes until 11 p.m.

Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m., Tumblemania flips their way onto the Pepsi stage showcasing their acrobatic feats. Then, the Sandy Beach Shag Club returns to the festival performing a North Carolina staple, The Shag. At 11:30 a.m. Hickory Academy of Martial Arts demonstrates their defensive moves. Following a lunch break — a perfect time to visit the Festival Food Court on South Green Street — Sherri’s School of Dance will have performances at 2:30 p.m. At 3:30 p.m., the Morganton Ukulele Society will make its inaugural appearance at the Morganton Festival performing a variety of Uke tunes. Next up, will be performances from Southern Swag Dance Academy at 5:30 p.m. and then an encore performance from The Dance Factory of Morganton at 6:30 p.m.

The amphitheater stage will again be packed on Saturday night as REV ON, a Foreigner tribute band, takes the stage from 7-8 p.m., followed by Bohemain Queen, a Queen tribute band, performing from 8:30-10 p.m. to close out the festival.

To help entertain the younger attendees, there will be the KidZone and TeenZone at the Morganton Festival. The KidZone is a fun-filled area on North Green Street, which will feature rides, face-painting and hands-on crafts. The TeenZone area features a variety of interactive inflatables including the Volcano Rock Climbing Wall, Wild West Mechanical Bull, Jacob’s Ladder, Pedestal Joust and more.

Rides and pricingTeenZone rides and KidZone rides open Friday at 2 p.m. and operate until the festival closes at 11 p.m. Rides and games return on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. and operate until the event concludes at 10 p.m. Ticket prices are as follows: 1 ticket is $1, 14 tickets are $10, 30 tickets are $20. New for this year’s event, the festival will accept cash and cards at the ticket booths.

KidZone stageAfter over five years, the festival is excited for the return of the KidZone Stage, located in the grass lot at 111 N. Green St. This is one of three free entertainment stages located at the Morganton Festival and will feature Ed’s Dinosaurs (performing Friday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.); Robert the Magician (performing Friday at 5 and 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.) as well opportunities to meet and greet the Festival Mascot, Gus the Groundhog (Saturday at noon and 7 p.m.), and for children birth to 12 years of age to participate in the Little Miss Historic Morganton Pageant (Saturday at 3 p.m.).

Ed’s Dinosaurs has a mission: To bring the dinosaurs that we love so much to everyone. And they are sure to make you smile. With numerous dinosaurs to experience, touch and even ride, Ed and his dinosaurs are event favorites and have traveled all over the US spreading the love of dinosaurs. Robert the Magician and his sidekick Prince Charming, the world’s cutest bunny rabbit, perform an award-winning comedy magic show that will entertain all ages. Don’t miss this top hat and cape wearing magician.

Don’t miss more free entertainment for kids and be sure to stop by the Litter Critters area in the KidZone. This fun and hands-on crafts space is for grades 5 and under. Litter Critters operates Friday evening and all day Saturday.

In addition to the children’s activities, dancing and music, there will be more than 250 of food and handmade craft vendors throughout the streets. Festival hours are Friday, Sept. 8 from noon until 11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. There is no admission fee to the event. The festival is an animal-free event. For more information, call 828-438-5252 or visit www.morgantonfest.org.