Motorcycles: Harley Sue

The man found dead Thursday in a car near the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library has been identified.
A man was airlifted to a hospital after a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 70 west of Glen Alpine.
On his 18th birthday in 1972, John Stroup walked himself into Salem Fire and Rescue and joined the roster.
A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a car near the Burke County Public Library on Thursday.
At least one person had to be taken to a local hospital after a crash at the intersection of Kirksey Drive and Lenoir Road on Tuesday.
A career in law enforcement hadn’t crossed Craig Treadway’s mind until he was working his way through a fire science degree.
RHODHISS — A Rutherford County restaurant has expanded, opening a third location Rhodhiss.
HICKORY — If you want justice, go get it. That’s the advice of Taylorsville resident Lisa Hollifield.
Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have primary challengers for local races in Burke County. Each …
Burke County sheriff’s deputies were led on a high-speed chase by a motorcyclist Thursday that ended with a wreck in a field.
