Moving health care forward with our friends, neighbors

Blue Ridge HealthCare is fortunate to serve a community that provides unwavering support and loyalty to its health system and healthcare workers. For that, we are ever grateful and thank all of our residents in the Unifour. Our community members’ spirit is a driving force behind Blue Ridge HealthCare’s pursuit of growth and helped to lead to the exciting announcement, just a few weeks ago, about our opportunity to join the UNC Health family.
We anticipate that a new era of health care with UNC Health would not only ensure our patients have access to a leading health care provider close to home but would also enable Blue Ridge to be a leading innovator in rural health care and expand access to specialty services that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. This opportunity comes to us in part as a result of the resiliency and hard work of our teams of caregivers and support staff, who continuously provide high-quality care.
It was a major milestone for our health system when we combined efforts in Valdese and Morganton 22 years ago. Now, we are taking our biggest step yet by beginning the process to join UNC Health. We are fortunate that our health system has been able to continue to serve the community through the significant challenges of the last year, even serving our community in unprecedented ways. Joining UNC Health would give us the opportunity to better serve you by building a leading health care option for the region that will increase access to research and clinical trials and improve our local population health resources.
Today, we remain focused on providing the community with the same patient-centered health care services that we are known for, and we look forward to the opportunities we could have with UNC Health. Thanks to the ongoing loyalty of our friends and neighbors, we take this new path with even brighter days ahead and a healthier future for all those we serve.
J. Michael Bridges serves as chairman of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Board of Directors. To learn more, visit www.BlueRidgeHealthForward.org.