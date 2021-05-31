Moving health care forward with our friends, neighbors

Blue Ridge HealthCare is fortunate to serve a community that provides unwavering support and loyalty to its health system and healthcare workers. For that, we are ever grateful and thank all of our residents in the Unifour. Our community members’ spirit is a driving force behind Blue Ridge HealthCare’s pursuit of growth and helped to lead to the exciting announcement, just a few weeks ago, about our opportunity to join the UNC Health family.

We anticipate that a new era of health care with UNC Health would not only ensure our patients have access to a leading health care provider close to home but would also enable Blue Ridge to be a leading innovator in rural health care and expand access to specialty services that wouldn’t be possible otherwise. This opportunity comes to us in part as a result of the resiliency and hard work of our teams of caregivers and support staff, who continuously provide high-quality care.