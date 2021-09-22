Multimedia production coming to Western Carolina

The Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall will open the fall 2021 season with a brand-new production, Seeing Sound: A Musical Journey of Water and Light on Oct. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

This unique immersive experience offers an answer to the question: if we could see sound, what would we see? Seeing Sound is an original BAC production that synthesizes live music across genres into light. Each note creates its own color that will be registered by an LED that first shines its light into water, allowing the rippling reflections of color to project into the space.

Seeing Sound is a collaboration across the different departments in Belcher College, along with members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who are coming together to celebrate the miracle of water as interpreted through music and light. We are pulling technical resources from the Western Carolina University School of Stage and Screen, artists from the WCU School of Art and Design, and musicians/composers from the WCU School of Music.