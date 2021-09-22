Multimedia production coming to Western Carolina

The Bardo Arts Center Performance Hall will open the fall 2021 season with a brand-new production, Seeing Sound: A Musical Journey of Water and Light on Oct. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m., with tickets going on sale Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
This unique immersive experience offers an answer to the question: if we could see sound, what would we see? Seeing Sound is an original BAC production that synthesizes live music across genres into light. Each note creates its own color that will be registered by an LED that first shines its light into water, allowing the rippling reflections of color to project into the space.
Seeing Sound is a collaboration across the different departments in Belcher College, along with members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who are coming together to celebrate the miracle of water as interpreted through music and light. We are pulling technical resources from the Western Carolina University School of Stage and Screen, artists from the WCU School of Art and Design, and musicians/composers from the WCU School of Music.
Creating the magic, from the School Stage and Screen, we have Sound Engineer and wizard, Zay Jarrett, a senior student in the School’s Entertainment, Design and Technology program. He receives the sound from the instruments on stage then refines them and redistributes the signal to be sent to the lighting board. At the lighting control board, Professor Leo Lei receives the audio signal and then translates the specific notes to specific colors determined by the synesthetic composer, Alexander Scriabin.
Synesthesia is a condition in which individuals often experience stimulation in multiple senses when an experience is meant to only stimulate one. For example, often individuals say they can "see music as colors" when they hear it. This idea sparked an incredible process that led to Seeing Sound: A Musical Journey of Water and Light where all audiences will have the opportunity to truly see music transformed into color before their eyes. The production will feature a wide variety of musicians across a broad spectrum of genres, offering something for almost anyone to enjoy.
Find tickets and further information at arts.wcu.edu/seeingsound. The BAC Box Office can be reached at 828-227-2479 and will reopen with ticket sales on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. Please note, masks are mandatory at all Western Carolina University in-person events, which include Bardo Arts Center.