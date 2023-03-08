HUDSON — The town of Hudson and HUB Station will present the delightful musical comedy, “Madame Buttermilk,” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23-25, 30-31 and April 1.

“Madame Buttermilk” cleverly depicts the collision of the worlds of country music and opera. The book, music and lyrics are by Ross Carter of Louisville, Kentucky. He will be in Hudson for some of the rehearsals and performances. At 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, the HUB Station will present an evening with Carter and the play’s director, Keith Smith. Carter and Smith will discuss theater in general, particularly the creative route of writing a play, with Carter giving the background of how he wrote this particular play. Then the two will answer any questions the audience might have.

This intimately-seated discussion will be limited to the first 64 ticket buyers. Cost for this one-time event will be $20 and includes a beverage of your choice from Three Doors Down. All proceeds go to the Hudson Dinner Theatre. Tickets for this event and the play itself can be obtained in one of three ways: call the HUB Station box office at 828-726-8871; go by the box office at 145 Cedar Valley Road; or go to the HUB Station or town of Hudson website and follow the link to tix.com. For more information, call 828-726-8871.