Musicians Showcase returning to Lenoir

LENOIR -- J.E. Broyhill Civic Center Presents 24th annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir will present the 24th annual Caldwell Traditional Musicians Showcase, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: a Celebration of American Roots Music,” on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The annual showcase has featured over 250 musicians who help keep the community’s rich history of traditional music alive today. Local favorite Strictly Clean and Decent has organized and will host the show. Other featured performers include The Page Brothers (Andy and Zack), the Never B’s (Sara and Caitlyn King), and the Shelby Rae Moore Band. Nancy Posey will serve as the emcee for the evening.

The show is set for Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults and $6 for students and children. A pre-showcase dinner buffet will be held upstairs at the Civic Center at 5:30 p.m. Cost of dinner is $17 and reservations are required.

For more information or for tickets, call the Civic Center Box Office at 828-726-2407 or visit www.broyhillcenter.com.