N.C. unemployed must now prove they are seeking work to continue benefits

RALEIGH — An executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, May 21, requires recipients of unemployment benefits to prove they are searching for work to continue receiving benefits. The move makes North Carolina part of a growing number of states to reimplement the work-search requirement.

The order, which kicks into effect June 6, requires all claimants on unemployment to register a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic,” said Cooper, a Democrat, in a statement. “As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce.”

Cooper’s executive order comes on the heels of renewed calls from Republicans in the General Assembly to once again tie work-search requirements to unemployment benefits. A letter signed by 63 members of the N.C. House and sent to Cooper on Friday suggested that continuing in the status quo was contributing to employers’ struggle to find workers.