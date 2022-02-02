National popular vote is closer than you think

You may think it would lead to TV ad campaigns focused almost exclusively on the largest TV markets. But big cities could never dominate under a national popular vote, unless you reject basic math.

You might think the Constitution prevents such a plan, but it does not. In fact, the winner-take-all method presently used by 48 states to award their electors is not prescribed by the Constitution. Likewise, the congressional district method also doesn’t appear anywhere in the text.

This compact still respects the constitutional role of the states in selecting the president, but it does so through a popular mandate. It’s the best of both worlds.

It would also force a Democratic nominee to campaign in red states and a Republican nominee to campaign in blue states. That would benefit voters.

You may think that a national popular vote would give an advantage to Democrats. But I can find no hard evidence that this is the case. Consider since 1988, 38 states have voted the same way in presidential elections, giving Democrats an automatic 242-102 electoral vote advantage and placing them a mere 28 electoral votes from clinching the presidency even before the first votes are cast.