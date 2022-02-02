NC justices pepper lawyers in redistricting case

RALEIGH — North Carolina Supreme Court justices and attorneys volleyed Wednesday over whether the court has authority to throw out new congressional and legislative districts simply because they comfortably favor Republicans in a state otherwise closely divided politically.

With oral arguments over, the justices will now decide whether redistricting plans approved by the GOP-controlled General Assembly in November for use this year through 2030 are gerrymanders so partisan that the North Carolina Constitution gives them power to strike them down.

Lawyers for voters and advocacy groups suing over the plans said yes, citing state constitution provisions protecting free elections and other freedoms of association and speech. But counterparts representing Republican legislative leaders argue justices should keep out and said having the courts decide when partisanship crosses the line is itself unconstitutional.

The court gave no indication after 90 minutes of arguments how they will rule or when. They’d have to act quickly should the justices want to keep on schedule the May 17 primary, already delayed once from March due to this litigation. The legislature would be given the chance to make adjustments the court demands.