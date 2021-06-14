NC rights groups say GOP bills impede voting access

RALEIGH — Civil and voting rights groups Monday blasted election bills written by North Carolina Republicans and expected on the Senate floor this week, calling them another GOP attempt at voter suppression, especially of minority groups.

Senate GOP leaders are advancing three measures, one of which would require mail-in absentee ballots be received by mail or handed in by the date of the election in order to count. Current law gives a three-day grace period for envelopes postmarked by the primary or general election date. A legal settlement extended the time to nine days in the 2020 election.

“These bills are not about election integrity and they are not about transparency,” Manny Mejia of Democracy North Carolina said at a news conference outside the Legislative Building. “They are about controlling who has the right to vote by repeating tactics that have historically disenfranchised voters.”

Another GOP measure prohibits the acceptance of private money to administer elections, while the other develops wider online voter registration options and promises to fund a program to get photo identifications to people who lack them. A voter ID requirement approved in 2018 remains blocked as litigation challenging it continues.