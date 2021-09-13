NC State loses all-ACC LB Wilson, Fagan for year

RALEIGH — North Carolina State’s defense has taken a major hit by losing all-Atlantic Coast Conference linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan to season-ending injuries. Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren announced their status Monday, two days after both exited the during a loss at Mississippi State. He didn’t specify the exact nature of the injuries. Wilson’s loss stands out in particular. The 6-foot-4 redshirt sophomore was named first-team all-ACC by The Associated Press last season with a league-leading 108 tackles despite missing a game. Wilson’s injury likely means sophomore Jaylon Scott will move into the starting lineup, while Doeren said linebacker Drake Thomas will assume defensive captain duties with fellow linebacker Isaiah Moore. Fagan is a graduate transfer from Florida State. He had seven tackles in the season-opening win against South Florida and started against Mississippi State. That puts sophomore Jakeen Harris, who started the USF game, atop the depth chart.

Razorbacks get 1st ranking since 2016

Arkansas, coming off a home win over old Southwest Conference rival Texas, was rewarded with its first appearance in The Associated Press’ college football poll in five years, coming in at No. 20. Alabama remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. The Crimson Tide received 60 of the 63 first-place votes. Georgia, which picked up the other three first-place votes, stayed at No. 2. Oklahoma was No. 3 and followed by Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Pennsylvania State. Oregon and Iowa were the big movers after road wins over top-10 opponents. The Ducks’ victory over Ohio State earned them a promotion from No. 12 to No. 4. Another impressive defensive performance by Iowa in the Cy-Hawk Trophy game pushed the Hawkeyes from No. 10 to No. 5.