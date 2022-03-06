NC State women top No. 21 Va. Tech

GREENSBORO — North Carolina State is back in familiar territory, playing for a trophy.
Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and the third-ranked Wolfpack used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 on Saturday and return to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.
Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State (28-3), which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack will face sixth-seeded Miami on Sunday after the Hurricanes knocked off third-seeded Notre Dame 57-54.
Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech (23-9), which played without star center Elizabeth Kitley. The ACC women's player of the year injured her right shoulder in the Hokies' 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday. Kitley participated in warmups, but did not play.
Without the 6-foot-6 Kitley in the middle, the Hokies faced a severe size disadvantage.
The Wolfpack tried to take advantage early, pounding the ball inside to Cunane, but mostly came up empty. Cunane was 3 of 11 from the field in the first half, turned the ball over twice and the Wolfpack only led 31-27 at the break as the Hokies closed the first half on a 6-0 run.
But NC State coach Wes Moore moved Cunane from the low post to the high post for a portion of the second half and the Wolfpack began to take control.
Cunane ignited the crowd by knocking down a 3 from the top of the key to start a 13-0 run. Boyd, who finished 7 of 10 from the field, followed by scoring on a spin move in the lane and Jakia Brown-Taylor canned a 3 with the third quarter winding down to give NC State a 44-34 lead after three quarters.
Cunane put the final touches on the win when she launched a 3 from the top of the key that hit the front rim, bounced high off the glass and dropped through the net while she was running back down the court with her tongue sticking out and a wide smile on her face.
Miami women stun No. 4 Louisville in ACCs
GREENSBORO — Miami was down big late against fourth-ranked Louisville, looking wobbly, tired and on its way out of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Then Destiny Harden took over.
Sparking one of the most improbable and stunning comebacks in the tournament's history, Harden scored the game's last 15 points and hit a turnaround jumper at the horn to stun No. 4 Louisville 61-59 in Friday night's ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Cardinals led 59-44 with 5:44 left, only to see the seventh-seeded Hurricanes stage a frantic rally that abruptly turned what looked set to be a Louisville win into a wild reversal.
Harden did it almost single-handedly, matching her career high with 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting with 10 rebounds for Miami.
"The performance by Destiny Harden is one for the ages," coach Katie Meier said, herself still trying to process what had just happened. "It's one for the ages."
There was little sign that the Hurricanes (19-11) even had a shot to rally, to the point that even Meier thought her team looked "dead in the water" against a team that had ranked among the nation's elite all season.
Then everything changed, thanks primarily to a redshirt senior who stayed on the attack and proved unafraid to take the big shots — and even more unwilling to miss.
Harden had hit just one second-half shot before going 6 for 6 in the final 4:02. The first huge shot was a game-tying 3-pointer from the left wing with 31 seconds left.
Then, after the Cardinals committed a shot-clock violation, Miami got the ball back with 1.7 seconds left. Kelsey Marshall sent a one-bounce pass to Harden on the right side, with Harden catching and elevating over Hailey Van Lith for a corner shot from a step or two in front of the arc.