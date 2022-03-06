NC State women top No. 21 Va. Tech

The second-seeded Cardinals led 59-44 with 5:44 left, only to see the seventh-seeded Hurricanes stage a frantic rally that abruptly turned what looked set to be a Louisville win into a wild reversal.

Harden did it almost single-handedly, matching her career high with 27 points on 11-for-15 shooting with 10 rebounds for Miami.

"The performance by Destiny Harden is one for the ages," coach Katie Meier said, herself still trying to process what had just happened. "It's one for the ages."

There was little sign that the Hurricanes (19-11) even had a shot to rally, to the point that even Meier thought her team looked "dead in the water" against a team that had ranked among the nation's elite all season.

Then everything changed, thanks primarily to a redshirt senior who stayed on the attack and proved unafraid to take the big shots — and even more unwilling to miss.

Harden had hit just one second-half shot before going 6 for 6 in the final 4:02. The first huge shot was a game-tying 3-pointer from the left wing with 31 seconds left.

Then, after the Cardinals committed a shot-clock violation, Miami got the ball back with 1.7 seconds left. Kelsey Marshall sent a one-bounce pass to Harden on the right side, with Harden catching and elevating over Hailey Van Lith for a corner shot from a step or two in front of the arc.