NC treasurer's report critical of how hospitals bill poor

The group blasted the news conference as a “public relations stunt” by Folwell at a time when hospital staff is stretched thin while handling record hospitalizations during COVID-19.

Folwell, a Republican reelected in 2020, also released a report in October that found a majority of the state’s largest nonprofit hospital systems failed to provide a monetary charity care that exceed 60% of the value of the system’s tax breaks they had received in recent years.

Wednesday’s report, which Folwell said was peer-reviewed by Rice University researchers, found that some nonprofit hospitals in fiscal year 2019 billed $149.2 million to poor patients who should have qualified for charity care under the hospitals’ own policies. But that covered fewer than 20% of the state’s nonprofit hospitals, the report said.

Citing 2019 federal tax filings, an average 12% to 29% of bad debt for nonprofit hospitals in the state should have been charity care, while the national average, last recorded in 2017, is 10%, according to report findings. The pandemic likely is making the problem of patient debt worse, the report said.