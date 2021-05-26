NC unemployed must now prove they are seeking work to continue benefits

RALEIGH — An executive order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday, May 21, requires recipients of unemployment benefits to prove they are searching for work to continue receiving assistance. The move makes North Carolina part of a growing number of states to reinstate the work-search requirement.

The order, which becomes effective June 6, requires all claimants on unemployment to register a job seeker account on ncworks.gov.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic,” Cooper said in a statement. “As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce.”

Cooper’s executive order comes on the heels of renewed calls from Republicans in the General Assembly to again tie the work-search requirement to unemployment benefits. A letter to Cooper signed by 63 members of the N.C. House suggested that continuing in the status quo was contributing to employers’ struggle to find workers.