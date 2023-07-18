Nicole Claunch has joined Burke Primary Care as a certified nurse practitioner.

With 11 years’ experience as aa registered nurse, four years’ experience practicing internal medicine and one year in infusion, Claunch brings her depth of knowledge and experience to Burke Primary Care to practice family medicine serving children to seniors.

Claunch holds a master of science, nursing, from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a bachelor of science, nursing (cum laude), from Texas Woman’s University. As an FNP-C, Nicole previously worked for the Texas Health Physicians Group. Before receiving her FNP-C, Claunch worked in outpatient surgery units, and medical-surgical units as a registered nurse.

In addition to her dedication to healthcare, Claunch enjoys spending time with her family, watching movies, playing her flute and swimming. As a native Texan, she is very excited to explore North Carolina and be closer to her extended family.

“We are excited to have Nicole join the BPC family," said Dr. Laura Gratton, doctor of osteopathic medicine and partner of Burke Primary Care. "Since we met Nicole, we saw her compassion, commitment and empathy towards her patients and we knew she would be a wonderful provider for Burke Primary Care."

Burke Primary Care’s nurse practitioners are Advanced Practice Registered Nurses who work in collaboration with the practice’s other healthcare professionals to deliver family-focused care.

Burke Primary Care is a locally owned, independent practice dedicated to providing the highest quality medical care to Burke County residents and industry. The Morganton-based practice offers a comprehensive list of ancillary services under one roof to support the needs of industry and patients of all ages including: Occupational health; primary care; radiology services; 3D mammography; laboratory pediatric and geriatric care; same day visits for acute care needs; wellness and preventative visits; care for chronic illnesses, and sports medicine while being supported by a local hospitalists program for all admissions.