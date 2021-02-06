1 death, new cases of COVID-19 added in Burke

Another COVID-19 death and 33 new virus cases were reported in Burke County on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 122nd COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County Health Department reported 8,868 cases on Friday, up from 8,835 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Friday there were 1,045 active cases of the virus and 10 people currently hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Friday it had 11 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with two of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed there were 150 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Friday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Icard Elementary School in Icard remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- McAlpine Adult Care has three staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility has five total cases, four of which are residents and one is a staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has 29 cases, with 20 residents and nine staff members infected with the virus. Five residents have died at the facility due to the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has nine total cases, with two residents and seven staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 42 cases, with 34 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported four residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Friday showed it currently has no cases among residents or staff members. It lists a total of 104 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has 132 total cases, with 29 residents and 103 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported 10 active cases of the virus at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.
The state reported that 10.7% - 9,677 - of Burke County’s population has received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with only 2.7% - 2,472 - of the population who have received both doses. And females have received more of the doses than males in Burke, according to state data on vaccinations.
The priority groups currently being vaccinated are health care workers and long-term care staff and residents and anyone 65 years or older.
The county health department and CHSBR were told last week to expect reduced shipments of the vaccine, and the hospital will receive 500 doses of the vaccine and the health department will receive 200 doses each week during the next two weeks, according to the county’s media briefing.
CHSBR said those in the priority group who want a vaccine should call on Monday to check the weekly availability of vaccinations.
The number for the Community Vaccine Call Center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 5,547 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state for 787,349 total cases with a daily percent positive rate of 7.9%. The department reported 2,523 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Friday and a total of 9,841 people have died in the state from the virus.