1 death, new cases of COVID-19 added in Burke

Another COVID-19 death and 33 new virus cases were reported in Burke County on Friday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 122nd COVID-19-related death. The person was in their 80s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The Burke County Health Department reported 8,868 cases on Friday, up from 8,835 cases on Thursday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Friday there were 1,045 active cases of the virus and 10 people currently hospitalized.