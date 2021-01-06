100 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

The state released an update to its COVID-19 county alert system that shows that of the 100 counties in the state, 96 either have critical or substantial virus spread.

Burke County is one of the 12 that are seeing substantial spread. The counties surrounding Burke are seeing critical spread, according to the alert system.

Gov. Roy Cooper during a briefing on Wednesday said he was extending his latest stay-at-home order for three weeks.

The order requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people. At any gathering, people must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.

"We have turned the page on a new year – one that we’re hoping will bring better times. But as we know, the virus didn’t disappear at midnight on December 31," Cooper said. "In fact, in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days. No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way.”