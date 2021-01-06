100 new COVID-19 cases added in Burke

Burke County added 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and Gov. Roy Cooper extended his stay-at-home order.
The Burke County Health Department also is asking people to be patient regarding a COVID-19 vaccine.
The department said it understands residents are anxious to find out how to get the vaccine and it is rolling out information on it as soon as possible. It is returning hundreds of calls as soon as possible and the Burke County COVID-19 Vaccination Team is working diligently to finish vaccinating the people eligible for Phase 1A group.
“We will not be able to move into the next priority group, which is Phase 1B-Group 1, the 75+ group, for another week or two,” a release from the department said. “The other priority groups will be scheduled when we finish the 75+ group and as vaccine is available.”
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 6,914 cases on Wednesday, up from 6,814 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily reports from the health department, showed 1,385 active cases in the county on Wednesday, with 27 people currently hospitalized.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showed there were 34 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, with six of those patients in its Intensive Care Unit. It also showed 295 patients in its virtual hospital.
The county has previously reported 86 deaths from the virus, with four of those reported on Tuesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Valdese Elementary School is on the list with three children and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard has five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College remains on the list with a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member being infected.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has six total cases, with one resident and five staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College saw no change in its numbers, with the state reporting a total of 123 cases, with 76 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 15 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard was previously on the state’s list of outbreaks considered over but it was showing a total of 40 cases on Tuesday, with 32 residents and eight staff members infected. The facility’s website on Tuesday showed that its current cases of the virus are three residents and six staff members currently infected. It lists a total of 98 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remain at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus. .
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has seen its total increase to 107 cases, up from 66 cases before Christmas. The total includes 26 residents, up from 13, and 81 staff members, up from 53 staff members, infected.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported on Wednesday there are 12 active cases of inmates infected with COVID-19 at Foothills Correctional Institution.
The state released an update to its COVID-19 county alert system that shows that of the 100 counties in the state, 96 either have critical or substantial virus spread.
Burke County is one of the 12 that are seeing substantial spread. The counties surrounding Burke are seeing critical spread, according to the alert system.
Gov. Roy Cooper during a briefing on Wednesday said he was extending his latest stay-at-home order for three weeks.
The order requires people to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Gathering limits restrict indoor gatherings to no more than 10 people and outdoor gatherings to no more than 50 people. At any gathering, people must maintain 6 feet of distance between each other.
"We have turned the page on a new year – one that we’re hoping will bring better times. But as we know, the virus didn’t disappear at midnight on December 31," Cooper said. "In fact, in North Carolina, we have seen some of our highest case counts, percent positives, hospitalizations and ICU bed usage numbers in the past few days. No matter where you live, work, worship or play, COVID-19 remains a deadly threat, and we must treat it that way.”
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen issued a secretarial order warning residents to avoid indoor spaces without masks and gatherings between households. She said people should stay home except to get essentials and always wear a mask.
NCDHHS reported on Wednesday a total of 7,076 deaths, up from 6,996 deaths on Tuesday, and 6,952 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 17.8% and a total of 582,348 cases. It reported there were 3,893 hospitalized due to the virus.
The health department has said there is no need for people to continue calling the health department to ask about vaccine or to make an appointment. It said the department will be pushing out information about the next group of vaccinations as soon as Phase 1A is finished and it receives additional vaccine doses.
For a list of the priority groups as they stand right now from NCDHHS, any other information about the COVID-19 vaccine schedule from the state and vaccination clinics as they get scheduled will be posted on the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19 to the left under the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.