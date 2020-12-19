114 COVID-19 cases reported in two days in Burke

On Saturday, the state reported 6,164 new cases for a total of 472,268 and a daily percent positive rate of 11.3%, according to NCDHHS. It showed that 2,846 people were hospitalized on Saturday due to COVID-19 and a total of 6,184 people have died throughout the state due to the virus.

NCDHHS said COVID-19 is highly contagious, and more than half of North Carolinians are at high risk for serious illness. Studies also are finding some people, including those who had mild illness, experience symptoms for weeks or months following infection.

State health officials are advising people to avoid travel over the holiday season and only gather with people in your household. If you absolutely must travel or be with people you do not live with, get tested in advance, keep it small and outdoors, and always wear a mask, NCDHHS said. NCDHHS has issued guidance outlining steps to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, including getting tested three to four days ahead of time. A test can help someone know if they have COVID-19 even if they do not yet have symptoms. However, a test can miss some infections. A negative test only gives a person information for that point in time. Community testing events and other testing sites are listed online at https://bit.ly/38j4Stm.