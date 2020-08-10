119 W. Union under renovation as live-work space

One of downtown Morganton’s many historic storefronts is getting a facelift with its past in mind.
The building at 119 W. Union St., which housed Elite Hair Styling for many years but has been vacant for the past several months, is under new ownership, and its new proprietors are taking history into account with the work being done.
“The property was purchased by Pete Wallace and Molly McKay,” said Abby Nelson, manager of the Morganton Main Street Department. “They have major renovations planned for the building. Prior to them acquiring the property, it had been quite some time since it had seen some renovation work, on the interior especially.
“The plan is that Molly is going to open up her law office in the storefront at that space. And they are going to be moving their residence from the Morganton community into that building, as well. It is going to transition into a live-work space.”
Nelson said remodeling is ongoing, and demolition began quickly after the hair salon moved out. Since then, Nelson said work has included inside framing the downstairs portion. Much of the remaining work includes framing for the building’s upstairs, she said. On Monday, workers demolished the storefront of the building.
“It’s progressing along at a fairly rapid pace,” Nelson said. “But the building requires a lot of work, so I believe it’s going to be a lengthy project but one that is really going to be a beautiful transformation for the building.”
Glimpse into past
Part of Main Street’s mission tends to be recognition of the history of downtown, so Nelson said she is thrilled about that aspect of the renovation process, and said it’s something that is being taken into consideration at a number of properties downtown. To help research some of the building’s history, as well as that of several others, Nelson said she had the help of Laurie Johnston, who is the curator of the North Carolina Room at the Morganton branch of the Burke County Public Library.
Johnston was able to provide a historic photo of 119 W. Union St. dated from 1913.
“I am extremely excited about this project and about a lot of other projects in and around downtown that are utilizing historic components to help complete the renovation,” Nelson said. “Pete Wallace is newly on the Main Street advisory board, which is great. We’re glad to have him join the team. But even before that, he reached out to our office to see if we could find historic photographs of the front and what the building used to look like.
“He worked closely with the architects on creating a storefront reflects what the building originally looked like. So, to see that and to see the preservation work that is going on in a number of properties downtown makes me excited, but it also brings back the original character of downtown Morganton, which is wonderful.”
On a larger scope, Nelson said the project fits into the downtown master plan’s assessment that Morganton needs more residential units in the district. This project represents another tally mark on the march toward meeting the master plan goals of adding 100 more residential spaces downtown over the next five years.
“It’s a great addition to have Pete and Molly moving into downtown and transforming that upper floor to now their new home,” Nelson said. “I’m excited to see that, as well.”
Business missed
Despite the excitement and anticipation of the new project, Nelson said the presence of Elite Hair Styling is missing downtown after the salon established its presence over a great number of years occupying the space.
“They are missed,” she said. “They brought a lot of customers, their clients, into downtown. They were longtime tenants of the building. But I believe they have all transitioned into new homes, some downtown and some elsewhere. They are missed, but I believe the addition of Pete and Molly into downtown will be a good thing.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
