164 new COVID-19 cases reported in 2 days in Burke

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with six of them in the intensive care unit. It shows there were 234 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital as of Wednesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a total of 1,548 people in Burke County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 421 have completed the vaccine series.

The Burke County Health Department said as of Tuesday, the county vaccination team has made changes to people registering for the COVID-19 vaccination.

It said those who are 75 and older and were notified by email or phone were added to a registration list and will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Otherwise, people will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment.

The department said those who fall into the other priority groups and have received an email or phone call and were told they were added to a list for their priority group will be contacted to set up an appointment when the group is ready to be vaccinated. Otherwise, those in a priority group will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment, according to information from the department.