164 new COVID-19 cases reported in 2 days in Burke

Burke County health officials reported three more deaths on Tuesday and 164 new cases of COVID-19 over two days.
The Burke County Health Department reported the 90th, 91st and 92nd deaths related to the virus. It said two people were in their 70s and one was in their 90s and were being treated in the hospital but later died from COVID-related complications.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The Burke County Health Department also reported a total of 7,619 on Wednesday and a total of 7,545 cases reported Tuesday evening, up from 7,455 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind daily health department briefings, showed on Wednesday there are 1,810 active cases and 26 people hospitalized in the county.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with six of them in the intensive care unit. It shows there were 234 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital as of Wednesday.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has reported a total of 1,548 people in Burke County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 421 have completed the vaccine series.
The Burke County Health Department said as of Tuesday, the county vaccination team has made changes to people registering for the COVID-19 vaccination.
It said those who are 75 and older and were notified by email or phone were added to a registration list and will be contacted to schedule an appointment. Otherwise, people will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment.
The department said those who fall into the other priority groups and have received an email or phone call and were told they were added to a list for their priority group will be contacted to set up an appointment when the group is ready to be vaccinated. Otherwise, those in a priority group will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment, according to information from the department.
The health department said as of Tuesday, anyone interested in registering for a COVID-19 vaccine will need to call 828-580-6147 to schedule an appointment. There is no need to call the health department because Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will be scheduling the appointments for the community when vaccine is available. Staff for these community clinics will be from the health care system, Burke County Health Department and community volunteers, according to the department.
“We appreciate your patience as we try to vaccinate those eligible and interested as fast as possible.” the department briefing said.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare Blue Ridge, said the hospital system plans to hold vaccination clinics every Friday from now until at least April. She said vaccination clinics on Thursdays will be for administering the required second dose of the vaccine. Those who are vaccinated at the clinic will get their appointment for the second dose when they get the first shot, Wilson said.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Tuesday.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Valdese Elementary School remains on the list with three children and three staff members infected.
- Icard Elementary School in Icard also remains on the list with five staff members who have been infected with the virus.
- Hildebran Elementary School in Hildebran remains on the list with five staff members infected with the virus.
- Christ Classical Academy in Rutherford College remains on the list with a total of eight cases, with seven children and one staff member infected.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 12 cases, with three residents and nine staff members infected with the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care remains at two staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has six total cases, with one resident and five staff members infected.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 124 cases, with 77 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 17 residents die from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 41 cases, with 33 residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported three residents have died from the virus. The facility’s website on Tuesday showed it has no current cases of residents with the virus but does have one staff member infected. It lists a total of 99 resident cases and a total of 55 staff cases since May 1.
- Grace Ridge Retirement Community in Morganton still has a total of four cases, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehab Center in Morganton has a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has seen its total increase to 129 cases, with 29 residents and 100 staff members infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has 11 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates.
NCDHHS reported 5,098 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and 6,851 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 641,073 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 14.7%. The state reported a total of 7,745 deaths on Wednesday, up from 7,638 deaths on Tuesday. It reported there were 3,951 people hospitalized on Wednesday due to the virus.
Of the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases, it reported on Monday that 521,475 are presumed recovered.
For local questions about COVID-19, call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.