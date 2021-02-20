2 Burke companies receive grants for expansions

“This is a great project and we’re excited to announce it,” said Jeff Brittain, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners. “Not only are the new jobs important but solidifying the existing jobs was key to this project. We hope this means J.E. Ekornes will be in Burke County for a long time to come.”

Alan Wood, president and CEO of BDI, said helping the county’s existing industries grow is at the core of the organization’s efforts.

“We need our local companies to grow and expand,” Wood said. “It is a sign of a healthy economy when this occurs and we hope that J.E. Ekornes is not the only company we can find ways to assist over the coming months.”

The grant requires a 5% local match, of which the $25,000 will be split equally between the county and city of Morganton.

In January, the Burke County Board of Commissioners also approved a local grant for the company equivalent to 50% of the taxes paid on the new taxable investment of an estimated $10 million for five years. The county’s portion would be $34,750 a year for the five years.

Toner Machining Technologies was awarded a $130,000 grant for the reuse of the 50,000-square-foot former Food Lion building on West Fleming Drive.