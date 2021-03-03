2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

As Burke County’s new COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline, two more deaths were reported Wednesday.

The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the deaths due to the virus Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 142.

One of the deaths was someone in their 80s and one was in their 70s, according to a county briefing. Both were hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the briefing said.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of public health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts.

“Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The health department reported eight new cases for a total of 9,468 cases on Wednesday, up from 9,460 cases on Tuesday.