2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

As Burke County’s new COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline, two more deaths were reported Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified of the deaths due to the virus Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 142.
One of the deaths was someone in their 80s and one was in their 70s, according to a county briefing. Both were hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the briefing said.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of public health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts.
“Getting vaccinated is only one tool to use against this virus but it is still very important to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We are still asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department reported eight new cases for a total of 9,468 cases on Wednesday, up from 9,460 cases on Tuesday.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed Wednesday 387 active virus cases, with seven people hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge’s COVID-19 dashboard showed six people were hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday, with three of those in the intensive care unit. It showed 54 people in the system’s COVID-19 virtual hospital and a county virus positivity rate of 4.1%.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 dashboard showed 2,145 new cases throughout the state for a total 865,554 cases and a percent positive rate of 6.1% on Wednesday. It also showed 1,303 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus, and a total of 11,363 deaths have been reported.
Vaccine
CHSBR’s dashboard showed Wednesday it has administered 15,391 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.
The Department of Health and Human Services’ dashboard showed 14,001 people in the county have received the first dose of the vaccine, with 9,215 having received both doses.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still spots available for the Thursday first-dose clinic, according to officials with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge. The hospital has added an online vaccine registration option. Those who are in priority groups can now visit CHSBR.org/vaccine to register for a shot.
Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week the state can move onto to vaccinating the next group of front-line essential workers in Group 3, which started Wednesday.
People also can use the vaccination call center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Its number is 828-358-4454.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Currently, the county is not receiving the recently approved Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, according to health department officials.
McLeod said Tuesday the vaccine is going to 44 sites in the state that are hosting major community vaccination events. She said it may be weeks before Burke County gets any of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Burke County Health Department has warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the three W’s until more people receive the vaccine.
Outbreaks
The Department of Health and Human Services updated its lists of schools and nursing and long-term care facilities with clusters and outbreaks in the state on Tuesday, including Burke County.
Freedom High School in Morganton was taken off the list of schools with a cluster of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The school had a total of seven cases, with six students and one staff member infected.
The latest outbreak list for Burke includes:
- Magnolia Lane Nursing and Rehabilitation Center remains at a total of two cases in staff members.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of 11 cases, with six residents and five staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility still has a total of 13 cases, with 12 residents and one staff member infected. The facility has reported one resident has died from the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has a total of 42 cases, up from 40 total cases on Friday, with 30 residents and 12 staff members infected with the virus. Ten residents have died at the facility from the virus.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care has a total of 29 cases, with 23 residents and six staff members infected with the virus. The facility has reported three resident deaths from the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation still has a total of 14 cases, with six residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported one resident death due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 137 cases, up from 135 cases on Friday, with 87 residents and 50 staff members infected. The facility has had 19 residents die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 199 cases, up from 197 cases on Friday, with 39 residents and 160 staff members infected.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.