2 deaths, 103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives and 103 new cases of the virus were added over more than two days to Burke County’s total on Monday.
The Burke County Health Department said the two deaths bring the county’s death toll of the virus to 124. The two people who died were in their 80s and had not been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said.
“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported a total of 8,971 cases on Monday, up from 8,868 cases on Friday. The department did not send out reports Saturday or Sunday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Monday there were 956 active cases of the virus and 11 people currently hospitalized. The county has previously reported 122 deaths from the virus.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed on Monday it had 13 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with five of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed there were 92 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
State report
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,084 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state for 799,279 total cases with a daily percent positive rate of 8.6%. Of the total cases, the department reported on Monday that 730,454 are presumed to be recovered.
The department also reported 2,339 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Monday and a total of 9,991 people have died in the state from the virus.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard reported that as of Monday, 12,986 people in Burke County have received the vaccine, with 2,735 — 3% — of them receiving both doses.
The priority groups being vaccinated are health care workers, long-term care staffers and residents and anyone 65 years or older.
The health department and Carolinas HealthCare expect reduced shipments of the vaccine this week and next, with the hospital receiving 500 doses and the health department receiving 200 doses.
The number for the Community Vaccine Call Center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
Greenway Public Transportation announced it is offering to assist the public with free transportation options to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Burke County, Flex Route Service in Morganton, Drexel, Valdese and Rutherford College runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The bus travels along a route and picks people up from a bus stop. The route schedules are posted on the mygreenway.org website, according to Greenway Public Transportation. The service also deviates within three-fourths of a mile to drop people off along the route. Call the scheduling office at 828-464-9444 to schedule a deviation.
Call the dispatch office at 828-465-7634 from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for route information and the times to ride the service.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.