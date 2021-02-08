2 deaths, 103 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives and 103 new cases of the virus were added over more than two days to Burke County’s total on Monday.

The Burke County Health Department said the two deaths bring the county’s death toll of the virus to 124. The two people who died were in their 80s and had not been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications, the department said.

“We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The health department also reported a total of 8,971 cases on Monday, up from 8,868 cases on Friday. The department did not send out reports Saturday or Sunday.