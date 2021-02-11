2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

“We are so sorry to continue to report these deaths and want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. It is still vitally important to continue to practice the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus, but it is important to remember that even if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine that you will still need to practice the 3 W’s because the population vaccinated is still very low. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”