2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Burke

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Burke County, and officials in the county are working on a plans to vaccinate the next priority groups.
The Burke County Health Department reported Thursday it was notified of two more deaths from the virus, bringing the county’s death toll to 129.
A briefing from the health department said the two people were both in their 60s and had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19 medical complications.
“We are so sorry to continue to report these deaths and want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. It is still vitally important to continue to practice the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus, but it is important to remember that even if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine that you will still need to practice the 3 W’s because the population vaccinated is still very low. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The health department also reported 36 new cases for a total of 9,081 cases on Thursday, up from 9,045 cases on Wednesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Thursday there were 922 active cases of the virus and nine people currently hospitalized.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,568 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state for a total of 810,466 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 5.9%. Of the total cases, the department reported on Monday, 730,454 are presumed to be recovered.
NCDHHS also reported 2,185 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Thursday and a total of 10,294 people have died, up from 10,181 on Wednesday, in the state because of COVID-19.
So far, 14,334 people in Burke County have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with 3,887 of them being fully vaccinated, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
On Wednesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said teachers and school staff can start being vaccinated on Feb. 24, two days after Burke County are expected to return to in-person instruction.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said the health department is working with school system officials to come up with a plan to vaccinate teachers and staff.
She said school nurses are currently trying to ascertain how many teachers and staff at each school will want to be vaccinated.
Moore said it hasn’t been determined yet whether the vaccination team will go out to the schools or whether school staff will be vaccinated at a central location.
It’s unclear at this point how many vaccine doses the county will be receiving from the state at that point, Moore said. Vaccine doses will continue to be sent to the health department and the hospital system.
Cooper also announced that other essential workers will be able to start being vaccinated on March 10.
Moore said the health department will send out the definition to the Burke County Chamber of Commerce of what constitutes an essential worker as defined by the state. She said they also will develop a plan to vaccinate that group based on the amount of vaccine doses expected at the time.
Moore said some businesses have a large number of employees so the vaccination team will have to determine whether it will go to businesses or have employees arrive at a central location.
In the meantime, the vacation of the current priority group of health care workers and those 65 and older continues.
Moore said the health department is nearly finished with vaccinations of local nursing homes and the vaccinations of health care workers are anticipated to be done soon.
But vaccination appointments are still filling up quickly, Moore said.
The Burke County Health Department is currently receiving 200 doses a week and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is receiving 500 doses a week.
The number for the Community Vaccine Call Center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
Walgreens has started vaccinations for priority groups. The pharmacy is receiving its doses directly from the federal government. Moore said the two Walgreens in Morganton are getting 100 doses a week from the government.
To schedule an appointment at a Walgreens, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. No walk-ins for the vaccine will be accepted, according to information from the pharmacy.
Health Department officials have been asking people to be patient in getting a vaccine.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.