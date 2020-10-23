2 more deaths, 37 new COVID-19 cases in Burke reported

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,716 new cases and a total of 255,708 cases on Friday throughout the state. The daily present positive in the state is 7.3 percent, according to the department.

The state reported a total of 4,114 deaths from COVID-19 and there are 1,181 people across the state who are currently hospitalized due to the virus.

State officials have been saying the virus in the state has been moving in the wrong direction.

For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.

To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.

NCDHHS says anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.