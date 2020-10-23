2 more deaths, 37 new COVID-19 cases in Burke reported

Two more residents in Burke County have died from COVID-19 and the county added another 37 cases to its total on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified about the 53rd and 54th COVID-19 related deaths in Burke County. The two people were in their 80s and were not hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications, according to the health department briefing.
“It does not get easier with time in reporting deaths, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “It continues to be imperative that persons follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear, a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The health department also reported a total of 2,930 cases on Friday, up from 2,893 cases on Thursday.
Of the total cases, the county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily health department briefing, reported that 2,418 people have recovered from the virus. It showed that seven people in the county are hospitalized due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,716 new cases and a total of 255,708 cases on Friday throughout the state. The daily present positive in the state is 7.3 percent, according to the department.
The state reported a total of 4,114 deaths from COVID-19 and there are 1,181 people across the state who are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
State officials have been saying the virus in the state has been moving in the wrong direction.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
NCDHHS says anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
