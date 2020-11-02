2 more deaths, 78 new COVID-19 cases reported for Burke

The Burke County Health Department reported two more deaths and 78 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, when the department last updated its information.
The county health department said it was notified Monday of the 59th and 60th deaths in Burke County. It said both were COVID-19-related deaths.
The 59th person was in their 60s and was hospitalized when they died from COVID-19 related complications.
The 60th person was in their 50s and also was hospitalized when they died from COVID-19-related complications.
“This continues to be a stark reminder that we need to be vigilant and compassionate about taking care of others and that includes practicing the 3 W’s all the time and staying home when you are sick so others don’t get COVID-19 and not be able to survive the infection,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the Burke County Health Department. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals. It continues to be imperative that residents follow the 3 W’s recommendations, Wear a cloth face covering when out in public or in any gathering inside or outside and cannot physically distance yourself from others, Wait at least six feet away from others and Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer if you don’t have access to soap and water. It could save someone’s life.”
The health department also reported a total of 3,173 positive cases, up from 3,095 cases on Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which usually lags behind the daily updates from the health department, was updated Monday morning. The dashboard also was expected to be updated Monday evening, according to health officials.
The dashboard reported that of the total cases, 2,635 people have recovered from the virus. It shows that six county residents are currently hospitalized due to the virus.
The dashboard is showing a sharp increase in close contact spread. Close contact and community spread have been the primary way the virus has been spreading for months.
The county health department update Monday encouraged parents to make sure their children’s immunizations and school health assessments are up to date, even though they are not in school all the time. There has been an extension provided under the Executive Order 172 for families to have time to get all outstanding immunizations and school health assessments completed before the deadline in December, the health department said.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for immunizations or school health assessments, contact the health department at 828-764-9150.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,336 new cases and a total number of cases of 278,028 cases throughout the state on Monday with a daily percent positive of 6.2 percent. The department reported a total of 4,390 deaths, up from 4,332 deaths on Friday, and 1,146 people currently hospitalized.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 246,318 of them are presumed recovered.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
