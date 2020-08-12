2 more deaths associated with COVID-19 reported

Burke public health officials reported two more deaths associated with COVID-19 and the county’s positive case total rose again Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department said it was notified Wednesday about the 29th and 30th COVID-19 associated deaths in the county. The two who died were in their 80s and 90s were not hospitalized but died from complications associated with their underlying medical conditions, a release from the health department said.
“We are deeply saddened to have to report two additional deaths within our county,” said Rebecca McLeod, director of the county health department. “Each death deeply impacts families within our community. We want to extend our heartfelt sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals.”
McLeod said it is imperative for residents to follow the recommendations of the three Ws, which is Wear a cloth face covering when out in public, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
The health department also reported a total of 1,795 positive cases Wednesday, up from 1,789 cases on Tuesday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard shows 1,426 (79.7 percent) of the total have recovered. It also shows there are 12 residents in the county who are currently hospitalized due to the virus. Since the first positive case of the virus was reported on March 24, a total of 144 people, or 8 percent, have had to be hospitalized.
The county previously reported 28 deaths associated with the virus.
The dashboard shows that 17,203 tests have been performed in the county but that doesn’t include Burke residents who have received testing in another county.
After several weeks of being off the state’s list of congregate living facilities with outbreaks, Autumn Care of Drexel is back on it.
The list, which was updated Tuesday, says five staff members and one resident have tested positive for the virus. The state defines an outbreak at congregate living facilities as at least two positive cases.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 30 total positive cases, with 27 residents and three staff members. The facility has had four residents die associated with the virus.
And Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton remains on the list with a total of 90 positive cases, with 57 residents and 33 staff members. The facility has had 13 residents die associated with COVID-19.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton also remains on the list with nine staff members having tested positive but zero residents have contracted the virus, according to the state.
The state reported 2,204 deaths associated with COVID-19 and a total of 137,895 positive cases on Wednesday. The state estimates that of the total cases, 116,969 have recovered. It also reported on Wednesday there are 1,122 people currently hospitalized throughout North Carolina.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has announced that families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call and be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline, at 1-888-600-1685, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
