2 more die in Burke from virus, cases increase

Burke County health officials have reported two more residents have died due to COVID-19, and an outbreak at a third nursing home in the county has been reported as positive cases of the virus continues an upward trend.

Burke County Public Health said it was notified late Thursday of the death of another resident, the 23rd one in the county, due to COVID-19. The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized and died from COVID-19-associated complications.

Then Public Health was notified late Friday of the 24th COVID-19-associated death in Burke County. The person also was in their 70s, was hospitalized and died from underlying medical conditions, according to a briefing from the county.

“We are so sorry to report another COVID associated death and send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. As this virus continues to spread within our community, we continue to encourage people to routinely practice the three W’s to reduce the spread of this infection.”

On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak of the virus at Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard. It state’s outbreak report said there are 13 patients and one worker at Carolina Rehab who have tested positive for the virus.

Burke County reported a total of 1,311 positive cases Saturday and 1,303 positive cases Friday. The week started out with 1,232 positive cases reported Monday in the county.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 998 of the positive cases have recovered, while there remain 288 active cases and nine people are hospitalized due to the virus.