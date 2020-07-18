2 more die in Burke from virus, cases increase

Burke County health officials have reported two more residents have died due to COVID-19, and an outbreak at a third nursing home in the county has been reported as positive cases of the virus continues an upward trend.
Burke County Public Health said it was notified late Thursday of the death of another resident, the 23rd one in the county, due to COVID-19. The person was in their 70s and had been hospitalized and died from COVID-19-associated complications.
Then Public Health was notified late Friday of the 24th COVID-19-associated death in Burke County. The person also was in their 70s, was hospitalized and died from underlying medical conditions, according to a briefing from the county.
“We are so sorry to report another COVID associated death and send our sincere condolences to the family and friends of this individual,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. As this virus continues to spread within our community, we continue to encourage people to routinely practice the three W’s to reduce the spread of this infection.”
On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported an outbreak of the virus at Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard. It state’s outbreak report said there are 13 patients and one worker at Carolina Rehab who have tested positive for the virus.
Burke County reported a total of 1,311 positive cases Saturday and 1,303 positive cases Friday. The week started out with 1,232 positive cases reported Monday in the county.
The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 998 of the positive cases have recovered, while there remain 288 active cases and nine people are hospitalized due to the virus.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported on Saturday 1,629 deaths, 97,958 positive cases and 1,154 people are hospitalized throughout the state.
State and local officials have pleaded with residents to wear a face covering, social distance when out in public and not to gather in large groups but the cases in North Carolina continue to rise.
It has landed the state on a list, along with 17 other states, of being in what the White House calls a “red zone.”
The Center for Public Integrity reported on an unreleased White House document that shows 18 states in a COVID-19 “red zone.”
It recommends those states return to stringent control measures, according to the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C. The document was prepared for the White House Coronavirus Task Force but not publicized, the center reports.
The report says North Carolina is in the “red zone” for cases, indicating more than 100 new cases per 100,000 population last week, and is nearly in the “red zone” for test positivity, indicating a rate above 10 percent. The three counties in the state with the highest number of new cases in the past three weeks are Mecklenburg, Wake and Durham, the report says.
The report says testing should be expanded in high-priority and marginalized populations. It says social distancing should continue to be promoted and requiring wearing cloth face coverings outside of the home should be continued.
The report also says there should continue to be vigorous investigations of outbreaks of the virus and implement testing and intensify contract tracing, as well as community-led testing and work with local community groups to increase testing access.
In addition, the report for North Carolina says bars should continue to be kept closed and counties with 7-day average test positivity greater than 10 percent should restrict the number of restaurant patrons to 25 percent occupancy or lower. Public gatherings also should be limited to 10 or fewer people, the report says.
McLeod said as the virus continues to spread within the Burke County community, she continues to encourage people to routinely practice the three Ws to reduce the spread of the infection. She said people should Wear a cloth face covering when out in public and cannot physically distance from others, Wait at least 6 feet away from others and Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.
“It is also imperative for those testing positive to STAY AT HOME until your isolation time has been completed,” McLeod said in the county briefing.
The Burke County Health Department said for residents who have been in close contact (which is defined as less than 6 feet away from someone COVID-19 positive for more than 10 to 30 minutes without a face covering), it is better to wait four to seven days from exposure before getting tested so the test results are more accurate.
“If you go to get tested too soon the test result could be inaccurate,” a briefing from the county said.
Burke County Public Information Line at 828-764-9168, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, weekends and holidays, leave a message and your call will be answered as soon as staff returns. Or visit the Burke County COVID-19 webpage at www.burkenc.org/COVID-19.
Para español llame al 828-764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Sharon McBrayer can be reached at smcbrayer@morganton.com or at 828-432-8946.
