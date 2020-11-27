20 people in Burke hospitalized on Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

Gov. Roy Cooper, ahead of Thanksgiving, also ordered stricter mask requirements, telling retailers to make sure all workers and guests wear face coverings. Retailers with more than 15,000 square feet are required to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.

Cooper’s newest order also calls for patrons at restaurants to wear a mask at their table unless they are actively eating.

The order adds a mask requirement for any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools, public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of their household. The state says people can be denied entry to public transportation if they refuse to wear a mask.

The mass gathering limit remains at 10 for indoor settings and 50 for outdoor settings.

Penalty for violating the executive order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or active punishment.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus from spreading in Burke County.