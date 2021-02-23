23 new COVID-19 cases reported

Burke County added 23 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Tuesday and for the first time since vaccinations started, there were appointments still available for the clinic Wednesday.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,379 cases Tuesday, up from 9,356 cases on Monday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 583 active cases on Tuesday. It showed nine people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported 138 deaths from the virus so far.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard on Tuesday showed 10 patients were hospitalized because of COVID-19, with six of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 46 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its updated County Alert Systems report this week that showed Burke County is now one of 33 yellow counties. Yellow means significant community spread. Orange, of which there are now 40 counties, means substantial community spread and Red, of which there are 27 counties, means critical community spread.

The alert system color codes the 100 counties in the state to show the significance of virus spread.