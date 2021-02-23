23 new COVID-19 cases reported

Burke County added 23 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Tuesday and for the first time since vaccinations started, there were appointments still available for the clinic Wednesday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,379 cases Tuesday, up from 9,356 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefing, showed 583 active cases on Tuesday. It showed nine people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has reported 138 deaths from the virus so far.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge dashboard on Tuesday showed 10 patients were hospitalized because of COVID-19, with six of them in the intensive care unit. It also showed 46 COVID-19 patients in the system’s virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released its updated County Alert Systems report this week that showed Burke County is now one of 33 yellow counties. Yellow means significant community spread. Orange, of which there are now 40 counties, means substantial community spread and Red, of which there are 27 counties, means critical community spread.
The alert system color codes the 100 counties in the state to show the significance of virus spread.
The state uses the number of new cases in 14 days per 100,000 people, the percent of tests that are positive over 14 days and the impact that COVID-19 has had on hospitals.
The latest update shows Burke County’s 14-day case rate per 100,000 people was 484.1 cases with a 14-day percent positive rate of 5.1% and low impact to hospitals.
The update of the County Alert System shows the fewest red counties since the start of the County Alert Systems, according to the department.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,563 people in the state were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday. It reported 1,514 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 846,284 cases and a daily percent positive rate of 6.2%.
The state has reported a total of 10,965 deaths from the virus on Tuesday, up from 10,934 deaths on Monday.
NCDHHS reported on Monday that of the total cases of the virus in the state, 795,521 people are presumed to have recovered.
As for COVID-19 vaccinations, Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge said Tuesday it still had vaccine appointments available for its first-dose Wednesday clinic, according to officials.
Those over the age of 65 or who are a front-line health care worker, can call to schedule an appointment at 828-358-4454.
NCDHHS showed 11,602 people in Burke County have received the first dose, while 7,425 people have received both doses.
Starting Wednesday, teachers and school staff and childcare workers can start being vaccinated.
The school systems will take care of scheduling their staff and they will be prioritized based on their age, health conditions and/or working with special needs kids, according to Burke County Public Schools. School officials said 330 staff are expected to be vaccinated Wednesday, with another 330 scheduled to be vaccinated next week.
The school system is starting the staff vaccinations with those 50 years old and older or those who have reached out to tell them they have underlying health risks, said Cheryl Shuffler, public information officer for Burke County Public Schools. Teachers who work with special-needs students and can’t wear a mask also have been given priority, she said.
The health department warned that even though a person receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they still need to practice the 3 W’s prevention for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone in the priority groups of health care workers and those 65 years old or older are still eligible to schedule an appointment.
On March 10, other frontline essential workers can start getting vaccinated.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. It is receiving doses directly from the federal government.
Visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment at Walgreens. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Those in the current priority group can call the Community Vaccine Call Center on Monday to check for appointment availability. The call center is open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and the number is 828-358-4454.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.