26 cases added to Burke COVID-19 total

Burke County added 26 positive cases of COVID-19 over two days.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 1,835 positive cases on Saturday, up from 1,823 positive cases on Friday and 1,809 positive cases on Thursday. Burke County started out the week with 1,774 positive cases of the virus.
The county COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday reported 1,488 (81.3 percent) of the total cases have recovered, while nine residents are hospitalized due to the virus.
The county has previously reported 30 residents have died associated with the virus.
Three nursing homes in Burke County remain on the state’s congregate living facilities list with outbreaks of COVID-19.
Autumn Care of Drexel has one resident and five staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had five residents die associated with COVID-19 and, as of Friday, has 33 residents and three staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
And Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has reported a total of 13 residents dying associated with the virus and 57 residents and 33 staff members who have tested positive.
J. Iverson Developmental Center remains on the list with nine staff members but zero residents who have tested positive for the virus.
The state reported a total of 2,343 deaths and a total of 143,706 positive cases on Saturday, up from 2,313 deaths and a total of 142,170 on Friday. It also reported 1,032 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. The state reported earlier this week that of the total positive cases, 116,969 are presumed recovered.
State and local health officials continue to remind residents there is a mandatory mask requirement when out in public places, including stores and restaurants. Health officials also are reminding people to stay at least 6 feet apart when in public and to wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging residents who are enrolled in the federal Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) to use their food benefits during COVID-19 to support good nutrition for their families. All WIC participants are getting monthly food benefits automatically added to their eWIC account because of the pandemic.
Many of the WIC beneficiaries in the state have not used their full food benefits each month since May 22, when the state’s initial Stay At Home Order in response to COVID-19 went into effect, according to a release from NCDHHS. Because WIC allowances do not roll over, beneficiaries lose any food balance they do not spend during a family issue month, the department said.
On March 20, the Food and Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture waived the requirement for participants to attend in-person appointments at a local WIC clinic to renew their families’ food benefits each month, according to NCDHHS. This change allows both WIC beneficiaries and WIC clinic staff to avoid unnecessary in-person contact during COVID-19, supporting states’ efforts to slow the spread of the virus, the department said.
NCDHHS also has announced that families and caregivers in need of child care for children up to age 12 can call and be connected directly to child care options in their community. The hotline, at 1-888-600-1685, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Care is offered by licensed child care providers who meet NCDHHS health and safety guidelines.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3gSC0Lk.
Local health officials urge those who have been tested for the virus to stay home until they get their test results back. The only exception is for people who are essential workers with no symptoms, in which case they can return to work as long as they wear a mask at all times, health officials say.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing, call 828-764-9150. For other questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Para español llame al 764-9150 y presione el número dos. Si nadie contesta deje un corto mensaje con su nombre y numero de teléfono.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!