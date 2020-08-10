26 ‘Glo Germ’ kits donated to BCPS schools

To help students learn a valuable lesson in handwashing once they return to the classroom, the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation has donated 26 “Glo Germ” kits to Burke County Public Schools — one for each school — at the request of the school nurses.
The kit includes an ultraviolet light that “lights up” germs on hands and surfaces, illustrating how easily germs are spread from surface to hands.
“We are happy to provide these kits and do our part in creating a COVID-safe environment for students,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. “It’s fascinating to see the germs glowing on unclean surfaces and we hope the students learn the importance of washing their hands especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.”
The light is used to show the number of places germs collect and spread. It’s also effective in pointing out germs before and after washing hands, especially if hands are not washed correctly.
“School nurses have used Glo Germ kits to teach hand washing to students for years and found it to be a fun, hands on, informative way to teach the importance of proper hand washing to all ages,” said Miranda Michaels, director of nursing for BCPS.
Glo Germ is safe and simple to use. Teachers apply the gel to students’ hands. Then, they look under the UV light to see the germs. Students wash their hands as they normally would and go back to the UV light. The glow will show them all the places they missed in washing, usually the nail beds and knuckles.
“This donation is a win-win for us and the school system,” Riebel said. “We want to keep our students and teachers healthy and one way to do that is with proper hand hygiene.”
Folks are reminded to wash their hands:
» Before preparing or eating food
» After tending the sick
» After treating a cut or wound
» After using the bathroom
» After blowing their nose, coughing or sneezing
» After handling garbage
The proper way to wash hands:
» Wet hands with warm running water and apply soap
» Rub hands together with soap for 20 seconds
» Rinse hands well under running water
» Dry hands using a paper towel or air dryer
» Use paper towel to turn off water
