27 new COVID-19 cases added to Burke total

Burke County added 27 new COVID-19 cases to its total on Friday and a local nursing home has been removed from the state’s congregate living outbreaks list.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,478 cases, up from 2,451 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the health department, showed on Friday that of the total cases, 2,086 (84.9 percent) of them have recovered. The dashboard showed seven people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 47 deaths due to the virus.
The state’s congregate living outbreak list, which is updated twice a week, showed on Friday that Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation is now in the category of previous outbreaks. Throughout the time when the facility had an outbreak of COVID-19, it reported 13 resident deaths and a total of 100 positive cases, with 60 residents and 40 staff members.
The facilities in Burke County that remain on the state’s list of congregate living places with outbreaks are:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College, which has reported three resident deaths and a total of 43 cases, with 17 residents and 26 staff members.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard, which has reported 12 resident deaths and a total of 67 total cases, with 46 residents and 21 staff members.
Autumn Care of Drexel, which has reported a total of two resident deaths and a total of 39 cases, with 27 residents and 12 staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center, which has reported a total of 35 cases, with 10 residents and 25 staff members.
The county health department said we are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal.
“But we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the health department said in its briefing on Thursday.
Using all capital letters, the health department briefing said, “IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE WHO ARE SICK WITH ANY INFECTION INCLUDING COVID19, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHO IS COVID-19 POSITIVE OR ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 AND WAITING ON TEST RESULTS TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT BE AROUND OTHER PEOPLE FOR ANY REASON.”
The briefing said those who are sick staying at home, plus everyone wearing face coverings and washing their hands often will slow the spread of this infection within the community.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick,” the health department briefing said.
On Friday, NCDHHS released an updated guidance on COVID-19 for places of worship. In it, the state is recommending that places of worship continue to meet online or outside, if possible. If in-person services are held, NCDHHS is recommending limiting gatherings to 30 percent of occupancy or 100 people, whichever is less.
The updated guidance includes 10 actions faith leaders can take with supporting materials and templates. Actions include:
Follow NCDHHS guidance for places of worship to protect your community.
Keep your congregation and faith community informed about prevention, testing, contact tracing and community supports.
Urge community members to “Get Behind the Mask.”
Encourage your congregation to download and use the mobile app SlowCOVIDNC.
Urge your congregation to get tested for COVID-19 if they have symptoms or think they’ve been exposed.
Host a testing event in your community.
Help connect people to resources and supports.
Distribute masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE).
Encourage people to participate in contact tracing.
Amplify messages on social media.
The toolkit includes talking points, sample language for websites and newsletters, social media posts, flyers, information to host a community testing event and to request Personal Protective Equipment and FAQs.
The toolkit and more information can be found at https://bit.ly/3cWWtxt.
Also on Friday, the NCDHHS reported a total of 3,608, up from 3,579 deaths across the state on Thursday. It also reported 1,775 new cases of the virus in the state for a total of 214,684, up from 212,909 total cases on Thursday. It reported 921 people throughout the state are currently hospitalized.
The Burke County Health Department is reminding all residents that they are required to wear a face covering inside and outside when they cannot physically distance more than 6 feet away from others.
Health officials continue to urge anyone who has been tested for the novel coronavirus to remain at home until they receive their test results back. It takes about two days to receive test results back, according to the state.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!