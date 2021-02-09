3 deaths, new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

COVID-19 has now claimed more than 10,000 lives in North Carolina, and 127 of those have been in Burke County.
The Burke County Health Department reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s death toll from the virus to 127.
Two of the deaths were people in their 70s and one in their 80s with all three hospitalized due to the virus but later dying from COVID-19 medical complications, the department reported.
“We are so sorry to continue to report these deaths and want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. It is still vitally important to continue to practice the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus but it is important to remember that even if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine that you will still need to practice the 3 W’s because the population vaccinated is still very low. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The week started out with the health department reporting two deaths on Monday.
On Tuesday, the health department also reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Burke for a total of 9,005 cases, up from 8,971 cases on Monday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Tuesday there were 932 active cases of the virus and eight people currently hospitalized. Close contact spread accounts for 72% of the total cases of the virus in the county, according to the dashboard.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,084 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state for 799,279 total cases with a daily percent positive rate of 8.6%. Of the total cases, the department reported on Monday that 730,454 are presumed to be recovered.
NCDHHS also reported 2,339 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Tuesday.
The department vaccine dashboard showed that 13,167 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Burke County so far, with 2,859 of those receiving the second dose.
But help in getting people vaccinated is coming by way of a pharmacy chain.
Walgreens has announced 300 of its pharmacy locations in North Carolina will be administering the vaccine. People still have to be in the current priority group - health care workers and those 65 and older - to schedule appointments for the vaccine.
No walk-ins for the vaccine will be accepted, according to information from the pharmacy.
The News Herald has requested additional information from Walgreens about the program and whether any of the participating pharmacies are in or around Burke County. The newspaper did not receive the information before deadline on Tuesday.
Those who are in the current priority group can go to www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 to schedule an appointment.
NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said vaccines will be at the 300 stores in the state at the end of the week and the pharmacy is already taking appointments. Which 300 stores will be administering the vaccine was decided by the company, Cohen said.
While the priority group remains health care workers and those 65 and older, Cooper said an announcement will be made this week on dates essential frontline workers will start being vaccinated.
Essential frontline workers include teachers and school staff.
Cooper called recently for students to return to the classroom as soon as it is safe to do so, and the Burke County Board of Education has already set the date for many students to return by Feb. 22.
Anna Wilson, a spokesperson for Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, said vaccination appointments through the community vaccine clinics are full. The hospital system was scheduled to receive 500 doses this week and the health department was scheduled to receive 200 doses from the state.
Wilson said people in the current priority group can start calling on Monday to schedule an appointment.
The number for the Community Vaccine Call Center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
Greenway Public Transportation announced it is offering to assist the public with free transportation options to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.
In Burke County, Flex Route Service in Morganton, Drexel, Valdese and Rutherford College runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The bus travels along a route and picks people up from a bus stop. The Flex route schedules are posted on the mygreenway.org website, according to Greenway Public Transportation. The service also deviates within three-fourths of a mile to drop people off along the route. Call the scheduling office at 828-464-9444 to schedule a deviation.
Call the dispatch office at 828-465-7634 from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for route information and the times to ride the service.
Anyone with local questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.