3 more die in Burke from COVID-19

Health officials in Burke County reported three more deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday night.

That brings the number of deaths in the county from the virus to 70.

The Burke County Health Department reported two of the people were in their 80s and one was in their 50s. It said the three had been hospitalized but later died from COVID-19-related complications.

“Our hearts are heavy to report this sad news,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of these individuals. The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners.

“We continue this battle on all fronts and plead with our residents to keep up the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus. With cases continuing to rise at a sharp rate, we are earnestly asking residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,396 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, up from 4,362 cases on Wednesday.