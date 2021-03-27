32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Things are looking up in Burke and the state when it comes to COVID-19 cases, with another nursing home in the county being removed from a list of outbreaks.
But the virus is still infecting and killing people.
The Burke County Health Department reported 32 new cases between Monday and Friday.
The department reported a total of 9,687 positive cases on Friday, up from 9,655 cases on Monday. The health department is only sending out briefings twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, unless there is a rise in cases that warrants moving back to daily briefings, it said.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 261 active cases. It showed two people hospitalized and 147 people who have died due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed one person with the virus was hospitalized and 32 patients were in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,154 new cases on Friday and a daily percent positive rate of 4.3%. It showed 933 people in the state currently hospitalized.
The state reported a total of 12,028 deaths on Friday, up from 11,987 deaths on Thursday.
Vaccine
Starting Wednesday, people in the remaining Group 4 can start being vaccinated. That group includes other essential workers such as those in retail, real estate, hospitality, communications and information technology, banking and other financial services, energy, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, those in water and wastewater work and construction.
Then Group 5, which is the rest of the population, will be able to get vaccinated against the virus on April 7.
The current priority group is Group 4, which includes those 16-64 years old at high risk for exposure and increased risk of severe illness. That means those with high risk medical conditions, people experiencing homelessness and incarcerated people who have not been vaccinated, according to the county health department.
People in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County. Vaccines are free to all individuals, even those without insurance.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at https://burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (one dose) and the Moderna vaccine (two doses) available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at https://bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
Outbreaks and clusters
NCDHHS every Tuesday and Friday updates its list of outbreaks and clusters in the state.
Numbers listed are preliminary and can change, either increasing or decreasing, as cases are further investigated, NCDHHS has said.
Autumn Care of Drexel was removed from the state’s list of outbreaks, ending with a total of 44 cases, with 33 residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility had 11 residents die from the virus.
The latest outbreak list released Friday for Burke includes:
Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton has a total of 17 cases, up from 16 cases Tuesday, with six residents and 11 staff members infected. The facility also has reported one death since being put back on the list of outbreaks.
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 141 cases, with 87 residents and 54 staff members infected. The facility has had 20 residents die from the virus.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 203 cases, up from 202 cases Tuesday, with 39 residents and 164 staff members infected.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s—Wear a mask, Wait 6 feet apart and Wash hands frequently—for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.