32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Burke

Things are looking up in Burke and the state when it comes to COVID-19 cases, with another nursing home in the county being removed from a list of outbreaks.

But the virus is still infecting and killing people.

The Burke County Health Department reported 32 new cases between Monday and Friday.

The department reported a total of 9,687 positive cases on Friday, up from 9,655 cases on Monday. The health department is only sending out briefings twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, unless there is a rise in cases that warrants moving back to daily briefings, it said.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 261 active cases. It showed two people hospitalized and 147 people who have died due to the virus.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed one person with the virus was hospitalized and 32 patients were in its virtual hospital.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,154 new cases on Friday and a daily percent positive rate of 4.3%. It showed 933 people in the state currently hospitalized.

The state reported a total of 12,028 deaths on Friday, up from 11,987 deaths on Thursday.

Vaccine