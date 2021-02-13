4 more deaths, new COVID-19 cases in Burke

Health officials reported four more deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, a new school cluster and a new variant of the virus has entered the state.
The health department said the deaths were COVID-19-related and associated, with one being a person in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s. It said none of the four people had been hospitalized before they died. The latest deaths bring the death toll from the virus to 133 in the county.
The health department said three of the people died from COVID-19 medical complications, and one person died from complications related to their medical condition.
“We are so sorry to continue to report these deaths and want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of these individuals,” said Burke County Health Director Rebecca McLeod. “The health of our residents is a top priority of Public Health and its partners. It is still vitally important to continue to practice the preventive measures with the 3 W’s to help slow the spread of this virus, but it is important to remember that even if you receive the COVID-19 vaccine that you will still need to practice the 3 W’s because the population vaccinated is still very low. We continue to ask residents to please stay at home when they are sick with any symptoms and not visit family, friends, events, etc. to reduce the chance of passing COVID-19 and other infections.”
The county health department also reported 36 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 9,117 on Friday, up from 9,081 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the health department’s daily briefings, showed on Friday there were 914 active cases of the virus and 10 people currently hospitalized.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge updated its dashboard on Friday and it showed the hospital had 11 COVID-19 patients, of which five were in the intensive care unit. The hospital also has 100 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,128 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the state for a total of 814,594 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 6.5%.
NCDHHS also reported 2,151 people were hospitalized due to the virus on Friday and a total of 10,376 people have died from the virus in the state, up from 10,294 people on Thursday.
New variant
NCDHHS reported on Friday the first identification of the COVID-19 variant B.1.351 in a state resident. The B.1.351 variant was first detected in South Africa in October and in the United States in January, according to the department.
The B.1.351 variant case was identified in a sample from an adult in the central part of the state who had not recently traveled. The specimen was tested by LabCorp and selected for sequencing as part of a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the department said.
North Carolina is the fourth state to report an identified case of B.1.351. As of Feb. 9, nine cases of infection with the variant had been identified in residents of South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia, NCDHHS said.
NCDHHS said it expects to see new COVID-19 variants in the state as the pandemic continues. It said data suggests this variant may be more contagious than other variants but does not suggest that it causes more severe disease. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against this and other new variants, the department said.
Vaccine
U.S. President Joe Biden announced last week there will be enough vaccine for every adult by July.
So far, 15,756 people in Burke County have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,031 of them being fully vaccinated, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
This week, Gov. Roy Cooper said teachers and school staff can start being vaccinated on Feb. 24, two days after Burke County are expected to return to in-person instruction.
Lisa Moore, public information officer for the Burke County Health Department, said this week the health department is working with school system officials to come up with a plan to vaccinate teachers and staff.
She said school nurses are currently trying to ascertain how many teachers and staff at each school will want to be vaccinated.
Moore said it hasn’t been determined yet whether the vaccination team will go out to the schools or whether school staff will be vaccinated at a central location.
Cooper also announced that other essential workers will be able to start being vaccinated on March 10.
In the meantime, the vaccination of the current priority group of health care workers and those 65 and older continues.
The Burke County Health Department is currently receiving 200 doses a week and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is receiving 500 doses a week.
The number for the Community Vaccine Call Center is 828-358-4454, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday for vaccine scheduling.
Walgreens also has started vaccinations for priority groups. The pharmacy is receiving its doses directly from the federal government.
To schedule an appointment at a Walgreens, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. No walk-ins for the vaccine will be accepted, according to information from the pharmacy.
Health Department officials have been asking people to be patient in getting a vaccine.
Outbreaks in Burke
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its list of outbreaks at schools and congregate living facilities on Friday.
The state listed Hildebran and Icard elementary schools as virus clusters that are considered over. Both schools had five cases each among staff.
The state also listed Grace Ridge Retirement Community and Magnolia Lanes Nursing and Rehab Center as outbreaks that are considered over. Grace Ridge ended with three total cases, two of which were in staff and one resident. Magnolia Lane ended with a total of 48 cases, with 29 residents and 19 staff members infected.
The following outbreaks in Burke County were included in the update of the list:
- Freedom High School now has an outbreak with six cases, five of which were students and one is a teacher.
- McAlpine Adult Care has a total of nine cases, up from three on Tuesday, with five residents and four staff members infected with the virus.
- Morganton Long Term Care, Southview Facility has a total of 12 cases, up from five cases on Tuesday, with 11 residents and one staff member infected. The facility has reported one resident has died from the virus.
- Autumn Care of Drexel has 32 cases, up from 29 cases on Tuesday, with 22 residents and 10 staff members infected with the virus. Seven residents have died at the facility, of which two were reported since Tuesday.
- Jonas Ridge Adult Care has a total of 13 cases, up from two on Tuesday, with eight residents and five staff members infected with the virus.
- Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation has a total of 14 cases, up from nine on Tuesday, with six residents and eight staff members infected. It has reported two resident deaths, up from one resident death on Tuesday, due to the virus.
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has a total of 126 cases, with 79 residents and 47 staff members infected. The facility has had 18 residents die, up from 17 resident deaths on Tuesday, from the virus.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has a total of 44 cases, up from 42 cases on Tuesday, with 34 residents and 10 staff members infected. It has reported six residents have died at the facility, up from four on Tuesday.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care remains at seven total cases, with two residents and five staff members infected. It has had one resident die from the virus.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has a total of 142 cases, up from 132 total cases on Tuesday, with 33 residents and 109 staff members infected.
- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported one active case of the virus at Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton.