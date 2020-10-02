41 new COVID-19 cases added over 2 days to Burke total

The county health department said we are six months into the COVID-19 pandemic and the state is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal.

“But we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the health department said in its briefing on Thursday.

Using all capital letters, the health department briefing said, “IT IS EXTREMELY IMPORTANT FOR THOSE WHO ARE SICK WITH ANY INFECTION INCLUDING COVID19, THOSE WHO HAVE BEEN IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH SOMEONE WHO IS COVID-19 POSITIVE OR ANYONE WHO HAS BEEN TESTED FOR COVID-19 AND WAITING ON TEST RESULTS TO STAY AT HOME AND NOT BE AROUND OTHER PEOPLE FOR ANY REASON.”

The briefing said those who are sick staying at home, plus everyone wearing face coverings and washing their hands often will slow the spread of this infection within the community.

“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick,” the health department briefing said.