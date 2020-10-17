42 COVID-19 cases added in 2 days in Burke

Burke County added 42 new cases of COVID-19 during a two-day period.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,785 cases on Saturday, up from 2,743 cases on Thursday. The county did not send out an update on Friday.
On Saturday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the health department, showed that of the total cases, 2,304 have recovered. It showed on Saturday that 12 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 51 deaths from the virus.
The health department’s briefings this week said with Halloween quickly approaching, people should take precautions.
The department said there is information and guidance for Halloween trick or treating and events from the state to have a safe and healthy holiday and reduce the spread of COVID during Halloween.
To read the information, visit https://bit.ly/31dbZ3A.
The county health department has been warning people about following health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading within the community.
“We are six months into this pandemic and the State is trying to reopen businesses and return to some type of normal but we will not be able to keep things open if residents who are sick continue to go out into the county and pass COVID-19 along with other infections,” the county’s media briefing said. “It is extremely important for those who are sick with any infection including COVID-19, those who have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive or anyone who has been tested for COVID-19 and waiting on test results to stay at home and not be around other people for any reason.”
The briefing goes on to say in addition to sick people staying at home, everyone should wear a face coverings and wash their hands often to slow the spread of COVID-19 infections in the county.
“We are asking everyone to do their part whether they believe in this infection or not so others will not get sick,” the briefing has said.
The state’s updated congregate living outbreak list showed three local nursing homes and J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center still on the list.
The list shows:
College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College has had seven residents die due to the virus and a total of 100 cases, with 69 residents and 31 staff members.
Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard has had 12 residents die due to the virus and a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members.
Autumn Care of Drexel has had two residents die due to the virus and a total of 41 cases, with 28 residents and 13 staff members.
J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center in Morganton has had a total of 37 cases, with 10 residents and 27 staff members.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety shows that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has had a total of 33 inmates test positive for the virus. Of those, 12 are presumed recovered.
On Friday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported the state’s highest one-day increase of COVID-19 cases to date with 2,684 new cases. The department also reported the second highest number of hospitalizations in the past 30 days, with 1,148 cases.
On Saturday, the NCDHHS reported 2,102 new cases and a total of 243,725 cases. It also reported a total of 3,929 deaths and that there are currently 1,140 people throughout the state hospitalized due to COVID-19.
State officials have said that as the numbers continue to move in the wrong direction, it is more important than ever that all North Carolinians use the tools available to slow the spread of the virus: wearing a face covering over your nose and mouth, waiting at least 6 feet from others and washing your hands often. Masks have been proven to slow the spread of COVID-19, especially if worn correctly and collectively, the department says. It has information on the effectiveness of masks at https://bit.ly/3dA7hlK.
NCDHHS says anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for the virus.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
