42 COVID-19 cases added in 2 days in Burke

Burke County added 42 new cases of COVID-19 during a two-day period.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 2,785 cases on Saturday, up from 2,743 cases on Thursday. The county did not send out an update on Friday.

On Saturday, the Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the daily briefings from the health department, showed that of the total cases, 2,304 have recovered. It showed on Saturday that 12 people in the county are currently hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 51 deaths from the virus.

The health department’s briefings this week said with Halloween quickly approaching, people should take precautions.

The department said there is information and guidance for Halloween trick or treating and events from the state to have a safe and healthy holiday and reduce the spread of COVID during Halloween.

To read the information, visit https://bit.ly/31dbZ3A.

The county health department has been warning people about following health guidelines to prevent the virus from spreading within the community.