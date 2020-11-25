50 cases added to Burke's COVID-19 total Wednesday

In addition, it calls for patrons at restaurants to wear a mask at their table unless they are actively eating.

The order reinforces that everyone needs to wear a mask when they are with someone who is not from their household. The order adds a mask requirement for any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools, public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of their household. The state says people can be denied entry to public transportation if they refuse to wear a mask.

The mass gathering limit remains at 10 for indoor settings and 50 for outdoor settings.

Penalty for violating the executive order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or active punishment.

Local health care system doctors and officials are pleading with people to wear a mask and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus from spreading in Burke County.