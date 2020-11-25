50 cases added to Burke's COVID-19 total Wednesday

Burke County saw 50 new cases of COVID-19 added to its total on Wednesday on the same day Gov. Roy Cooper’s stricter mask mandate went into effect ahead of Black Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 4,024 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 3,974 cases on Tuesday.
Burke County’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 756 active cases and 20 people currently hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday. The county has previously reported 67 people have died from the virus.
Close contact is the primary reason for the spread of the virus in Burke County, according to the dashboard.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard will be updated on Friday and Sunday during the long holiday weekend, according to the health department.
Cooper’s newest order addressing COVID-19 went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The order was announced on Monday as an effort to stem the spread of the virus that has been increasing across the state.
The order requires retail businesses have all workers and guests wear face coverings.
It requires large retail businesses with more than 15,000 square feet to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.
In addition, it calls for patrons at restaurants to wear a mask at their table unless they are actively eating.
The order reinforces that everyone needs to wear a mask when they are with someone who is not from their household. The order adds a mask requirement for any public indoor space even when maintaining 6 feet of distance; gyms even when exercising; all schools, public and private; and all public or private transportation when traveling with people outside of their household. The state says people can be denied entry to public transportation if they refuse to wear a mask.
The mass gathering limit remains at 10 for indoor settings and 50 for outdoor settings.
Penalty for violating the executive order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or active punishment.
Local health care system doctors and officials are pleading with people to wear a mask and Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus from spreading in Burke County.
“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” Bailey said in a release about the campaign. “The theme of our campaign is ‘Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask.’ It’s to everyone’s advantage to consistently practice this simple, critical behavior that truly makes a major difference. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands and keep at least 6 feet away from other people.”
Bailey said Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge wants to have enough staff and space to safely care for patients.
Health officials are asking people to avoid large crowds on Black Friday, which traditionally is one of the largest shopping days of the year.
Health officials continue to encourage people to observe the three W's; Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human services reported 4,212 new cases in the state on Wednesday, up from 3,974 cases on Tuesday, for a total of 346,506 cases throughout the state, with a daily percent positive of 7.3%. It also reported 1,811 people were in the hospital due to the virus on Wednesday.
The department says 5,138 deaths from the virus have been reported.
The state’s COVID-19 dashboard says it will not be updated on Thanksgiving. Its next update is expected around 1p.m. Friday and data from Thanksgiving will be included.
As for testing, the county health department will resume COVID-19 testing on Monday. It is asking people to visit the state’s COVID-19 website at www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov and go to the “Find My Testing Place” tab to find another testing place within Burke County.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!