82 COVID-19 cases added in Burke over the weekend

Burke County added 82 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period, and 15 people were in the hospital due to the virus.
The Burke County Health Department reported 4,192 cases Sunday, up from 4,110 cases Friday. The Health Department did not send out a briefing on Saturday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department’s daily briefing, showed 788 active cases in the county Sunday. The county has previously reported 67 deaths due to the virus.
The dashboard also shows close contact is the primary reason for the spread of the virus in Burke County.
COVID-19 testing is expected to resume at the Health Department on Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Sunday that 30 people died in the state since Friday due to the virus, for a total of 5,240 deaths, up from 5,210 deaths on Friday. It reported 1,885 people were hospitalized statewide Sunday due to COVID-19.
The department also reported 3,820 new cases and a total of 361,778 cases with a daily precent positive rate of 8.6%.
Value of masks
Local and state health officials have been pleading with people to wear a mask when in public or around people who don’t live in the same household.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has launched a 90-day challenge to residents to try to slow the virus from spreading in Burke County.
“Our ability to control the virus over the next three months will be critical for all of us as the onset of colder weather, the beginning of flu season, COVID fatigue, and social and family holiday gatherings all increase the risk of the virus spreading,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of the hospital, said in a release about the campaign. “The theme of our campaign is ‘Love Your Friends and Neighbors: Wear a Mask.’ It’s to everyone’s advantage to consistently practice this simple, critical behavior that truly makes a major difference. We also encourage everyone to wash their hands and keep at least 6 feet away from other people.”
Bailey said Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge wants to have enough staff and space to safely care for patients.
In addition to wearing a mask, health officials continue to encourage people to wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer when out in public or around people who don’t live in their household.
Gov. Roy Cooper last week ordered stricter mask requirements, telling retailers to make sure all workers and guests wear face coverings. Retailers with more than 15,000 square feet are required to have an employee stationed near entrances ensuring mask wearing and implementing occupancy limits for patrons who enter.
Cooper’s order also calls for patrons at restaurants to wear a mask at their table unless they are actively eating.
The mass gathering limit remains at 10 for indoor settings and 50 for outdoor settings.
Penalty for violating the executive order is a Class 2 misdemeanor, which could result in a fine of up to $1,000 or active punishment.
The county health department also is asking people to get a flu shot, saying it is important to reduce the number of flu cases in Burke, along with COVID-19.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
