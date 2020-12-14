90 COVID-19 cases over two days for Burke

Burke County added 90 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period, and state officials are asking local leaders to help enforce stay-at-home orders.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,085 cases Monday and a total of 5,047 Sunday, up from 4,995 cases Saturday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department’s daily briefing, showed the county has 1,002 active cases of the virus Monday.

It also showed there are 22 people from the county who are hospitalized. However, they aren’t all necessarily hospitalized in the county, health officials have said.

Close contact spread is responsible for 59% of the cases, according to the dashboard.

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton has 16 ICU beds, and six of them are available, said Anna Wilson, spokeswoman for the hospital.

Wilson said not all of the COVID-19 patients are in ICU beds. The hospital has set aside specially prepared rooms for the COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 is responsible for 75 deaths in Burke County in less than nine months. The first case of the virus was reported in the county March 24.