90 COVID-19 cases over two days for Burke

Burke County added 90 new cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period, and state officials are asking local leaders to help enforce stay-at-home orders.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 5,085 cases Monday and a total of 5,047 Sunday, up from 4,995 cases Saturday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the Health Department’s daily briefing, showed the county has 1,002 active cases of the virus Monday.
It also showed there are 22 people from the county who are hospitalized. However, they aren’t all necessarily hospitalized in the county, health officials have said.
Close contact spread is responsible for 59% of the cases, according to the dashboard.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge-Morganton has 16 ICU beds, and six of them are available, said Anna Wilson, spokeswoman for the hospital.
Wilson said not all of the COVID-19 patients are in ICU beds. The hospital has set aside specially prepared rooms for the COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 is responsible for 75 deaths in Burke County in less than nine months. The first case of the virus was reported in the county March 24.
The total number of deaths from the virus in the state is 5,855 as of Monday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services also reported 4,770 new cases of COVID-19, with a daily percent positive rate of 11.6%, for a total of 441,365 cases Monday. The department also reported 2,553 people with the virus are hospitalized statewide.
Cooper's orders
State officials have called the increase of cases alarming. Last week, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a modified stay-at-home order that would require residents to be at home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and for businesses, including retail stores, restaurants and bars to close at 10 p.m., with on-site alcohol sales ending at 9 p.m.
That order went into effect Friday.
That was the same day Cooper; Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of health and human service; and Erik Hooks, state secretary of public safety, sent a letter to local government officials asking for their help in containing the virus. The letter asks local leaders to adopt ordinances to establish civil penalties for violating Cooper’s COVID-19 executive orders.
That would give law enforcement and other and other government officials the flexibility to enforce the latest order, they say. They also attached an advisory letter from the state Department of Justice that concludes the local governments have the authority to do so.
The letter says the pandemic threatens to overwhelm the capacity of hospitals and health care workers.
In a release from Cooper’s office, Cohen said: "We are on a dangerous course. Everyone — our counties and municipalities, businesses, community organizations, and every North Carolinian — must act to save lives and make sure our hospitals can care for those who need them.”
The letter also asks local leaders to continue to set an example with the three W's — wearing a mask, waiting 6 feet apart and washing hands often.
“Your leadership can make a powerful impact and save lives,” the letter said.
Safety suggestions
The Burke County Health Department included in its daily COVID-19 briefing guidance for the holidays from the Department of Health and Human Services. It includes:
- Any scenario where people gather in large groups poses a risk for continued spread of COVID-19.
- The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the safest way to celebrate the holidays is to only gather with the people that you live with. Gathering with large groups, even family, that you do not live with can increase the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- If you gather at the holidays, make it small and adhere to the gathering requirements (10 people indoors and 50 people outdoors and being 6 feet or more away from others) and stay outside.
- Cooper's order requires face coverings to be worn indoors when you are visiting or have guests visit your home who you do not live with.
- Even if you have a negative test, you should wear a mask, stay away from others, avoid crowds and monitor yourself for symptoms.
- If you are traveling during the holidays, it is recommended to get tested one to three days before you travel. Get tested three to five days after travel and stay home for seven days after you travel.
The Health Department said those needing a COVID-19 test before the Christmas and New Year’s Day will need to contact testing sites to check their modified testing schedule because of office, pharmacy and lab closures due to the holidays. COVID-19 testing samples cannot be taken and shipped if there isn’t a lab open to receive and process them before they are no longer usable.
The Health Department will not do COVID-19 testing from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1, according to the county’s briefing. Testing will resume Jan. 4.
County offices will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 28 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.
For questions about COVID-19 or testing, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9150.
