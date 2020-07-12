90-degree trend to continue in Burke all week

Get ready to relive the 90s — the temperature, not the decade.
Following a string of 90-degree-plus days to end last week, the National Weather Service’s forecast for the Burke County area calls for more of the same toasty temps throughout this week. That includes a high of 91 degrees with sunny skies today, though a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. does exist.
The rest of the NWS’ projected highs for the week are 91 on Monday, 93 on Tuesday, 94 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday. The Weather Channel’s online forecast extends this to 92 on Friday and Saturday and 90 next Sunday and Monday.
“We are locking into a typical July pattern of hot days and the chance of an isolated storm or two starting this weekend and going into next week,” said Dan Crawley, a weather forecaster for the locally based Foothills Action Network. “Next week, expect widespread 90s away from the mountains, possibly some mid-90s by mid-week.
“The combo of heat and humidity will yield heat index values in the mid-90s. Not excessive heat, but typical summer warmth. Those who are working outdoors, stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water or sports drinks. Limit the amounts of soda and alcohol if outdoors.”
FAN’s forecast calls for highs of 90 today, 88 on Monday, 89 on Tuesday, 90 on Wednesday and 90 on Thursday.
The NWS’ forecast includes additional thunderstorm threats of a 30 percent chance with showers tonight, mainly before midnight; Monday with a 30 percent chance with showers after 3 p.m.; and Thursday with a 30 percent chance with showers. The Weather Channel additionally warns of p.m. thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and next Sunday.
Thunderstorms are in the latter forecast every weekday that following week, Monday through Friday, July 20-24.
For those looking for more locally based weather forecasts, Foothills Action Network’s new Foothills Weather App now is available for free download for all mobile devices on both the Apple Store and the Google Play Store.
Some of the application’s features include constantly updated radar data, instant severe weather and lightning detection information, current conditions based on location, preset abilities for up to 10 locations for current conditions with hourly and seven-day forecasts and more.
For more information from Foothills Action Network, visit foothillsweathernetwork.com.
To see the complete forecast from the National Weather Service, go to weather.gov. And for additional details from The Weather Channel, click weather.com.
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald.
