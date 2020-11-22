95 COVID-19 cases added to total in Burke

Cohen said people should consider having a COVID-19 test ahead of getting together with any people who don’t live with them.

The department also is encouraging people to wear masks all the time during the Thanksgiving with extended family; keep celebrations outside, if possible; and arrange tables and chairs to keep a social distance between people not in the same household unit.

State health officials have advised anyone who plans to travel or gather for Thanksgiving to have a COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time.

Rebecca McLeod, county health director, said the Health Department will conduct COVID-19 testing through Monday. The department will be closed Thursday and Friday and will resume testing Monday, Nov. 30.

Residents also can be tested for the virus at any CVS pharmacy in the county.

Statewide surge

Cases of the virus have continued to explode across the state.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 new cases Sunday, up from 3,415 new cases Saturday, for a total of 336,775 cases. The department reported 1,571 people hospitalized Sunday and a daily percent positive rate of 7.1%.