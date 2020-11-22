95 COVID-19 cases added to total in Burke

Burke County added 95 cases of COVID-19 over a two-day period, and health officials are warning residents to keep their Thanksgiving gatherings small.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 3,881 cases Sunday, up from 3,786 cases Friday. The Health Department didn’t release a briefing Saturday.
The county COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind Health Department briefings, showed 657 active cases (17.3%) Sunday. However, the dashboard was showing a total of 80 fewer cases Sunday than the Health Department’s briefing.
The county dashboard also showed that 11 residents are hospitalized due to the virus. The county has previously reported 65 deaths due to the virus.
Health officials have said community spread is the main culprit for the increase of virus cases.
The Health Department briefing said officials are asking everyone to celebrate Thanksgiving within reason and not socially gather in large groups (especially indoors).
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, on Friday encouraged people to limit Thanksgiving observance to those who live together. If people do get together with others who don’t live with them, gatherings should be kept small. The official limit for indoor gatherings is 10 people.
Cohen said people should consider having a COVID-19 test ahead of getting together with any people who don’t live with them.
The department also is encouraging people to wear masks all the time during the Thanksgiving with extended family; keep celebrations outside, if possible; and arrange tables and chairs to keep a social distance between people not in the same household unit.
State health officials have advised anyone who plans to travel or gather for Thanksgiving to have a COVID-19 test three to four days ahead of time.
Rebecca McLeod, county health director, said the Health Department will conduct COVID-19 testing through Monday. The department will be closed Thursday and Friday and will resume testing Monday, Nov. 30.
Residents also can be tested for the virus at any CVS pharmacy in the county.
Statewide surge
Cases of the virus have continued to explode across the state.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,514 new cases Sunday, up from 3,415 new cases Saturday, for a total of 336,775 cases. The department reported 1,571 people hospitalized Sunday and a daily percent positive rate of 7.1%.
The department reported a total of 5,034 deaths from the virus in the state.
Health officials continue to encourage people to observe the three W's: Wear a mask, wait 6 feet away from others and wash hands frequently with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The Health Department also reminds residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!