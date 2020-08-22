AccuWeather: Atlantic on verge of tropical storm record

Meteorologists are watching the tropical Atlantic with extra close attention as the anticipated ramp-up of an already record-setting hurricane season begins, and one budding system is likely to strengthen into the next named storm of 2020 by this weekend, according to an AccuWeather press release.
A tropical disturbance located about 1,000 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles was showing early signs of getting better organized on Wednesday with the development of a high altitude cloud shield spiral.
On Wednesday evening, the system had organized further and was designated as Tropical Depression 13 by the National Hurricane Center at 11 p.m. As of early Thursday morning, the depression had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
The spiral of clouds aloft indicates that the upper part of the atmosphere is setting up to "vent" thunderstorms erupting just above the surface of the sea. When thunderstorms are well-vented, they can become intense. Forecasters say that when thunderstorms cluster around the center of the system, and that cluster begins to rotate, a tropical depression will be born.
In addition to the depression, there are two other tropical disturbances that also bear monitoring over the equatorial Atlantic. There will continue to be the risk of these features strengthening into organized tropical systems, as well, this weekend to next week.
Once the circulating winds reach 39 mph or greater, a tropical storm will be given a name. The next name on the 2020 Atlantic list is Laura.
With the likelihood of Laura forming within the next few days, it would shatter the prior "L-storm" early-season formation record, currently held by Luis on Aug. 29, 1995. If the L-storm record is set this season, it would be the ninth early-season formation benchmark set this year with Cristobal, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine and Kyle now at the top for their designated letters.
