Agency recognizes veteran volunteer

Vale resident Dick Gardner joined the U.S. Army Special Forces Reserve in 1962 and soon became interested in the health care side of military service. Four years later, he joined the 1347 Hospital Command Reserve. His reserve group drilled at Charlotte Memorial Hospital, now Atrium Health, and Womack Hospital, now Army Medical Center Hospital at Fort Bragg, to serve as Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals, or MASH units, for soldiers fighting in the Vietnam War.

His passion for helping people led him to become a hospital chaplain and serve in the Stephens Ministry, a lay caregiving ministry that supplements pastoral care. Gardner continued his service to others as a hospice volunteer for more than 30 years. He visits with patients and provides them with friendship and support. For the last five years, he has also served in the veteran volunteer program at Carolina Caring, which meets the unique needs of veterans and their families by offering resources and support that acknowledges their service and sacrifice.