All adults to be eligible for vaccine Wednesday

Burke County added another 35 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, ahead of the state opening up vaccinations for every adult.

The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,770 cases, up 9,735 cases on Friday.

The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 216 active cases Monday, down from 220 active cases on Friday, and six people hospitalized due to the virus.

The health department said in a release the dashboard will not be updated from Wednesday through Sunday. The next dashboard update will be April 12 or sooner, the department said.

The county has reported a total of 147 deaths due to the virus.

The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed three people hospitalized Monday, but none of them were in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also showed 21 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new cases on Monday for a total of 922,560 COVID-19 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 6%. It also reported 907 people throughout the state hospitalized and a total of 12,173 deaths Monday in the state due to the virus, up from 12,136 deaths on Thursday.