All adults to be eligible for vaccine Wednesday

Burke County added another 35 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, ahead of the state opening up vaccinations for every adult.
The Burke County Health Department reported a total of 9,770 cases, up 9,735 cases on Friday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard showed 216 active cases Monday, down from 220 active cases on Friday, and six people hospitalized due to the virus.
The health department said in a release the dashboard will not be updated from Wednesday through Sunday. The next dashboard update will be April 12 or sooner, the department said.
The county has reported a total of 147 deaths due to the virus.
The Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge COVID-19 dashboard showed three people hospitalized Monday, but none of them were in the intensive care unit. The dashboard also showed 21 COVID-19 patients in its virtual hospital.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,054 new cases on Monday for a total of 922,560 COVID-19 cases with a daily percent positive rate of 6%. It also reported 907 people throughout the state hospitalized and a total of 12,173 deaths Monday in the state due to the virus, up from 12,136 deaths on Thursday.
The state reported Monday that of the total cases reported since the first cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, 887,724 people have recovered.
Vaccines
Also on Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 22,433 people in Burke County (24.8% of the population) have been partially vaccinated, while 16,498 people (18.2% of the population) are fully vaccinated.
Starting Wednesday, the state moves into the next phase of vaccination, which is anyone 16 years old or older.
People in previous priority groups who have not been vaccinated can still make an appointment to get their shot, say health officials.
The vaccination team in Burke County is planning a large vaccination clinic starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 17 at Freedom High School. The clinic will have 3,300 vaccination spots available, say health officials.
There are multiple locations for getting vaccinated in Burke County. Vaccines are free to all individuals, even those without insurance.
People can call the Community Call Center at 828-358-4454. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
The homebound can discuss their options with the health department by calling the main line at 828-764-9150.
There are multiple local pharmacies offering the vaccine.
Morganton Drug is offering vaccines by calling 828-433-6353.
Table Rock Pharmacy is offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments can be made online at burkecovid.as.me/schedule.php. Those who do not have access to the internet can leave a message at 828-414-8025.
East Burke Pharmacy also has the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Moderna vaccine available, and is accepting vaccination appointments at bit.ly/3bPi4cf.
Walgreens also is vaccinating members of the public, and appointments can be scheduled at walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
The health department is reminding people that even though someone receives the COVID-19 vaccine, they will still need to practice the three W’s — wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash hands frequently — for a while until more people receive the vaccine.
Anyone with questions about COVID-19 can call 828-764-9150. The line is answered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If a call is made after hours, on the weekends or on holidays, the caller should leave a message and the call will be returned.