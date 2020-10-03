Animal care in Burke completes transition

The transition of animal care and control enforcement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to the county manager is complete.
As of Saturday, animal control is no longer a division of the sheriff’s office, and enforcement services have been absorbed by Burke County Animal Services under the direction of Burke County Manager Bryan Steen. Enforcement is now being operated by non-sworn county employees as the Burke County Animal Services Center, where stray animals are cared for and housed, according to a release from the county.
The new department within Animal Services will be called Burke County Animal Enforcement and will be comprised of an animal enforcement supervisor and two animal enforcement officers, according to the release. The release said Burke County Animal Enforcement aims to enforce responsible pet ownership, educate the public and provide resources and contact information to help pet owners, and reunite stray animals with their owners.
The county animal shelter operation moved out from under the sheriff’s office supervision in August 2019. It is now under Steen’s supervision. But then in January, Sheriff Steve Whisenant told county officials he also wanted out of animal enforcement, which remained under his supervision. The three new positions were included in this year’s county budget.
“On behalf of Burke County Animal Services and Animal Enforcement, we are so happy to be able to continue serving the citizens and animals of Burke County,” the release said. “In return, we ask that citizens be patient as these changes take time to implement.”
Some of the changes include:
To contact Burke County Animal Enforcement about a nuisance stray animal in unincorporated Burke County areas, an animal who has bitten someone, or other animal enforcement/control related questions in the county, call 828-764-9588 and press option 1.
To contact the City of Morganton Animal Control about a nuisance stray animal in the City of Morganton, an animal who has bitten someone, or other animal enforcement/control related questions in the city, call 828-764-9588 and press option 2 or call 828-584-2627.
To contact the Animal Services Center about spay/neuter resources, scheduling to surrender an owned pet, adopting a pet, or to report a lost pet, call 828-764-9588 and press option 3. As a reminder, the Burke County Animal Services Center is a managed intake facility and appointments are needed to surrender a pet.
To contact the Town of Valdese Animal Control about a nuisance stray animal in the Town of Valdese, an animal who has bitten someone, or other animal enforcement/control related questions in Valdese, call 828-879-2128.
Calls concerning deceased animals in or beside roads should be directed to the Department of Transportation at 828-438-6274.
All calls concerning wild animals should be directed to the NC Wildlife Commission at 828-318-2401.
The release said Burke County’s goal is to save as many animal lives as possible, which can best be done by spaying and neutering pets. Residents should reach out to Animal Services if they are in need of spay and neuter resources for pets or animals they are feeding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!