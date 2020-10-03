Animal care in Burke completes transition

The transition of animal care and control enforcement from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office to the county manager is complete.

As of Saturday, animal control is no longer a division of the sheriff’s office, and enforcement services have been absorbed by Burke County Animal Services under the direction of Burke County Manager Bryan Steen. Enforcement is now being operated by non-sworn county employees as the Burke County Animal Services Center, where stray animals are cared for and housed, according to a release from the county.

The new department within Animal Services will be called Burke County Animal Enforcement and will be comprised of an animal enforcement supervisor and two animal enforcement officers, according to the release. The release said Burke County Animal Enforcement aims to enforce responsible pet ownership, educate the public and provide resources and contact information to help pet owners, and reunite stray animals with their owners.

The county animal shelter operation moved out from under the sheriff’s office supervision in August 2019. It is now under Steen’s supervision. But then in January, Sheriff Steve Whisenant told county officials he also wanted out of animal enforcement, which remained under his supervision. The three new positions were included in this year’s county budget.