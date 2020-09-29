Animal cruelty/neglect tip leads to arrest

Burke County Animal Services is housing 10 dogs and a cat from a home in the Chesterfield area after their former owner ended up in jail on a parole violation on Monday.

Jeff Sellers was arrested Monday after an anonymous tip lead Burke County Animal Services Enforcement Supervisor Pete Aldridge and members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation and Parole ACE team to the home on an animal cruelty/neglect complaint, according to a release from Burke County.

Sellers surrendered the dogs, which were terrier/spaniel mixed breeds, and an orange tabby cat to Aldridge.

When the officers entered the home, the animals were found to be in poor condition from inadequate nutrition, dehydration, various skin conditions and infested with fleas, the release said.

The release said the interior of the home was found to be in an “appalling condition” with debris, and it was heavily contaminated with feces and urine.

The animals were transported to the Burke County Animal Services Center, located at 425 Kirksey Drive in Morganton, where they were evaluated and will receive medical care as needed, the release said.