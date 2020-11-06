Another 18 cases of COVID-19 added to Burke total

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has one active case of the virus in the facility.

The health department and state officials are warning that as the holidays are approaching where social gatherings are normally held between family, friends and neighbors, gatherings pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with the flu. This includes private or public gatherings, the department said.

The health department laid out guidelines for residents to follow regarding gatherings to keep the virus at bay.

The health department says folks should not host or attend a gathering if:

You have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

You are waiting on test results.

You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

You have been told by the health department to quarantine or isolate.

You may have been exposed to someone with the virus.

The health department said no gatherings can exceed the current limits within the Governor’s Executive Order of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor since being in the wind and air can help reduce the spread of this virus, it said.