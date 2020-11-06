Another 18 cases of COVID-19 added to Burke total

Another 18 cases of COVID-19 were added to Burke County’s total virus count on Friday.
The Burke County Health Department reported 3,269 cases on Friday, up from 3,251 cases on Thursday.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which lags behind the department’s daily briefings, showed on Friday that of the total cases, 2,703 people have recovered from the virus. It also showed that 10 people in the county are currently hospitalized and there have been 63 residents die from the virus.
Close contact and community spread continue to be the primary reason for the continued spread of COVID-19 in the county, with close contact appearing to be spiking, according to the dashboard.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed on Friday that Burke County has had 407 cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. The county had a population estimate of 90,485 as of July 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
NCDHHS reported Friday the cluster of COVID-19 outbreak at Icard Elementary School has remained at 12 total cases of the virus, with three children and nine staff members infected.
NCDHHS updated its congregate living outbreak list on Friday. On the list in Burke County is:
- College Pines Health and Rehabilitation in Rutherford College with a total of 112 cases, up from 107 cases on Tuesday, with 72 residents and 40 staff members. The facility has had a total of 11 residents die from the virus, up from nine residents reported on Tuesday.
- Carolina Rehab of Burke in Icard remained at a total of 68 cases, with 46 residents and 22 staff members. The facility has had 12 residents die from the virus.
- The Berkeley - Assisted Living & Memory Care has had one resident die from the virus and a reported total of four cases of the virus, with one resident and three staff members infected.
- J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center has had a total of 41 cases, with 10 residents and 31 staff members who have been infected.
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety reported Friday that Foothills Correctional Institution in Morganton has one active case of the virus in the facility.
The health department and state officials are warning that as the holidays are approaching where social gatherings are normally held between family, friends and neighbors, gatherings pose a risk for COVID-19 transmission, along with the flu. This includes private or public gatherings, the department said.
The health department laid out guidelines for residents to follow regarding gatherings to keep the virus at bay.
The health department says folks should not host or attend a gathering if:
- You have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
- You are waiting on test results.
- You are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
- You have been told by the health department to quarantine or isolate.
- You may have been exposed to someone with the virus.
The health department said no gatherings can exceed the current limits within the Governor’s Executive Order of 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. Outdoor activities are always preferred over indoor since being in the wind and air can help reduce the spread of this virus, it said.
Those who plan to have a small gathering regardless of the recommendations should make sure that people wear their face coverings while inside and that everyone physically distances themselves more than 6 feet away from others, the health department said.
The health department received social gathering guidance and will be posting the complete packet on its Facebook page and COVID-19 webpage.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,908 new cases on Friday for a total number of cases of 288,569 throughout the state with a daily percent positive rate of 6.9%. The department reported a total of 4,582 deaths, up from 4,548 deaths on Thursday, and 1,161 people currently hospitalized in the state.
Of the total cases in the state, NCDHHS reported Monday that 246,318 of them are presumed recovered.
For those struggling to pay rent or utilities, the Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Evictions (HOPE) program will provide rent and utility assistance to low- and moderate-income renters that have fallen behind because of COVID-19. The HOPE program will provide up to six months of rent or utility assistance.
To apply online, visit www.nc211.org/hope. To apply by phone, call 2-1-1 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and choose either English or Spanish.
To make an appointment for COVID-19 testing at the Burke County Health Department, call 828-764-9150. The health department also reminded residents to make sure they give the name on their birth certificate and their address so that positive test results are correctly attributed to the county.
For questions about the virus, call the county’s public information line at 828-764-9168.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!